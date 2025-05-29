Amplix Expands Portfolio With Acquisition Of Managed Mobility Provider The Hastings Group

NORWOOD, Mass., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplix, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a national provider of technology advisory services, including strategy, consulting, implementation, and managed services, announced today the acquisition of The Hastings Group, LLC ("The Hastings Group"). This transaction marks Amplix's eleventh acquisition since forming the platform in 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey, The Hastings Group partners with global private equity firms, their portfolio companies, and large enterprises to deliver full life-cycle management services across mobility products. Its offerings cover wireless plan administration, spend optimization, device kitting, and ongoing product management. Acting as a single point of contact, The Hastings Group streamlines mobility consulting, sourcing, service, and support, unlocking immediate cost savings and operational efficiencies for clients.

Dan Gill, CEO of Amplix, commented, "The Hastings Group significantly deepens Amplix's advisory and managed‐services capabilities and marks a strategic expansion of our technology and mobility‐expense management practice. Trusted by some of the world's most sophisticated enterprises and private equity sponsors, The Hastings Group is an ideal fit for Amplix. Combining our proven methodologies will allow us to deliver even greater value to every client."

Michael Gang, Partner and VP of Sales at The Hastings Group, added, "We're excited to join forces with Amplix, a firm that shares our consultative, client‐centric ethos and commitment to driving value for all stakeholders. Integrating Amplix's data‐driven platform with our mobility expertise will accelerate growth and enhance outcomes for customers across both organizations."

About The Hastings Group, LLC

Founded in 2000, The Hastings Group, LLC is a provider of technology and mobility advisory and managed services to global private equity firms and large enterprises, specializing in IT cost and operational controls. Headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey, with additional operations in Ohio, the company offers comprehensive services in mobility and telecom management. Leveraging advanced data analytics and disciplined operating practices, The Hastings Group consistently unlocks substantial cost savings and efficiency gains. Its client‐centric approach aligns each organization with the technologies and vendors best suited to its culture, while holding carriers accountable and bridging support gaps.

About Amplix

Amplix provides technology advisory services, including strategy, consulting, implementation, and managed services, to more than 3,500 clients nationwide, enabling data-driven technology decision-making and optimization. Amplix advisory services encompass strategy, consulting, implementation, and managed services in technology areas, including AI, cloud, infrastructure, security, unified communications, mobility, and business applications. Amplix is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts with over 200 employees in more than 20 states and Canada. For more information, visit .

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.8 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to help drive revenue growth, value creation, and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $2 billion in revenue and are in the business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrials, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Zubin Malkani ([email protected] ) or Dan Gill ([email protected] )

SOURCE Gemspring Capital

