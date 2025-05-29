Improved Operational Efficiency Among Top Objectives For Business Intelligence In 2025

Annual Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study Released by Dresner Advisory

NASHUA, N.H., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Data security, data quality, and reporting are the most important BI initiatives, with natural language analytics and low code/ no code analytics making significant gains year over year, according to the Dresner Advisory Services 2025 Wisdom of CrowdsÒ Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study. The study unveils a broad assessment of the BI and analytics market and an all-encompassing look at key user trends, attitudes, and intentions.

Dresner's 2025 BI Market Study features in-depth analyses on all aspects of the market. The 16th annual edition covers drivers, targeted users, success with BI, associated budget plans and allocations, objectives and achievements, adoption, product longevity and replacement, and strategic technologies and initiatives.

"Our BI Market Study is the cornerstone of our annual body of research and offers an unparalleled historical view of the market, reflecting on trends and changes spanning more than a decade," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. "As such it provides valuable insights for organizations seeking to navigate the dynamic market landscape."

Amid current and previous market and economic dynamics, the study shows global BI budget activity as very stable with more than 90% of respondents increasing or maintaining current BI budgets. Operations and IT are the functions most often driving BI within organizations, followed by executive management and finance.

The BI Market Study includes a comprehensive industry section that evaluates and assesses 22 suppliers of BI solutions and technology. Based on its trademark 33-measure evaluation criteria it ranks vendors using four different representations – individual radar chart ratings with year-over-year performance comparisons, and three collective models including a Value/Total Cost of Ownership model.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit .

