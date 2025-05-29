Specialized Education Services, Inc. Announces 2025 Teacher And Staff Of The Year Winners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fourth annual awards program celebrates team members' dedication to students in special and alternative education settings

PHILADELPHIA, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialized Education Services, Inc . (SESI), a division of FullBloom, a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and positive behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting, today announced the selection of Mary Rico as its 2025 Teacher of the Year and Edris Morse as its 2025 Staff of the Year. Rico is an elementary school special education teacher at Sierra School of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa, California. Morse is a team leader at High Road School of Santa Rosa in Pace, Florida.

Now in its fourth year, the awards program honors full-time SESI team members, including teachers, social workers, behavior specialists, and clinical and paraprofessional staff, who exemplify high-quality, evidence-based instruction and the importance of equitable education for all SESI students.

“It is with great pride that we recognize Mary and Edris, along with our divisional, regional and campus level winners, for their unmatched dedication to supporting our students,” said Dawn Thomas, president of SESI.“Each year, we have the privilege of recognizing our most outstanding and innovative educators, who deliver high-quality, evidence-based instruction and shine a bright light on the possibility and untapped potential of every SESI student.”

With close to 100 private day schools and over 140 in-district classrooms serving nearly 13,000 students with diverse academic, behavioral, and emotional needs, SESI employs more than 3,500 educators and staff members across the country. Rico and Morse were selected – along with campus, regional, and divisional winners – by a SESI leadership committee.

Rico has worked at Sierra School of Sonoma County for almost three years. Throughout her teaching career, she has prioritized differentiated instruction, behavioral support, and culturally responsive, evidence-based teaching practices to meet the diverse needs of her students.

“For me, teaching is not just a profession; it is a responsibility,” said Rico.“Every child deserves an educator who is fully invested in their growth. Just as I push through personal difficulties to show up for my students, I teach them to push through their own obstacles – whether they are academic struggles, personal hardships, or moments of self-doubt.”

Rico's dedication as an educator has helped many of her students make meaningful progress – so much so that several have been able to transition back to a public school setting. These transitions reflect her commitment to individualized instruction, behavioral support, and creating an inclusive learning environment where all students feel valued, heard, and empowered to succeed.

Morse supervises program staff at High Road School of Santa Rosa, including special education teachers, social workers, and climate managers. Having begun his career at the school five years ago as a behavioral specialist, he ensures that learning extends beyond the classroom, prioritizing family engagement through weekly communication and monthly community activities.

“I believe education should celebrate diversity and foster confidence, and I also value creative expression in education,” said Morse.“My educational philosophy emphasizes support, creativity, and inclusivity, aiming to empower students to become successful both academically and socially.”

The goals of SESI's Teacher and Staff of the Year program include enhancing the visibility and importance of supporting educators, promoting the value of quality education and learning for the future, recognizing and honoring educators and staff who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and excellence, and building an effective professional learning community.

Teachers and staff had to meet minimum criteria to be eligible, including having been employed by SESI as of Sept. 1, 2024; teaching a minimum of 75% of the school day; and earning an advanced level rating on the last observation. Bonus points were given for community service activities, school community activity (led special projects, etc.), and mentoring of other staff members.

About Specialized Education Services, Inc.

Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a division of FullBloom, is a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting. SESI partners with school districts to run in-district classrooms and private day schools that meet the academic, behavioral, and emotional needs of special and alternative education students with Autism Spectrum Disorders, Emotional Disabilities, Learning Disabilities, and other challenges. Partnering with over 800 school districts nationwide, SESI serves nearly 13,000 students in private day schools and in-district classrooms. SESI is accredited by Cognia.

