Getty Images Announced As Official Photographer Of The 2025 Tribeca Festival
NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, has once again been named the Official Photographer of the Tribeca Festival, renewing a longstanding partnership with the foremost outlet for independent storytellers.
For the sixteenth consecutive festival, Getty Images' award‐winning entertainment photographers and videographers will capture high‐quality imagery and video throughout the Tribeca Festival (June 4‐15) in New York City. This includes red carpet premieres, film screenings, sponsored activations and parties from over 100 feature films, often from exclusive positions not available from any other source.
Additionally, Getty Images' team of content creators will be producing high‐end portraits of the Festival's talent and creators, all to be distributed exclusively through gettyimages.com.
“Since 2009, Getty Images has to partnered with the Tribeca Festival to deliver all its must-see moments to audiences around the globe via our unique access and world-class distribution platform,” said Getty Images' Vice President of Global Entertainment Kirstin Benson. “Each year, the Festival brings together a diverse selection of global independent creators and filmmakers to celebrate artistry, authentic storytelling and creative achievements across the industry, transforming the way audiences see the world through film, TV, music, audio and gaming. We are proud to build on our longstanding partnership to support this work from emerging and established voices, as well as to produce premier images and videos that help our global customer base differentiate and create impactful stories of their own.”
In addition to the partnership with the Tribeca Festival, Getty Images content creators are at every major entertainment event globally, from awards ceremonies to fashion weeks to film festivals, covering almost 70,000 entertainment events a year and partnering with major brands on creative content strategy.
