Flywire Accepted Into Global Luxury Travel Group Virtuoso®

BOSTON, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) (Flywire), a global payments enablement and software company, announced that it has been accepted into Virtuoso ®'s exclusive portfolio of luxury travel partners, comprising 2,300 preferred suppliers in 100 countries. Inclusion in Virtuoso will provide Flywire new sales and marketing opportunities to the network's luxury travel advisors and their highly desirable clientele. Virtuoso agencies worldwide sell an average of (U.S.) $35 billion annually, making the network one of the most significant players in luxury travel.

“Virtuoso's acceptance process is incredibly selective, so becoming a preferred partner is an honor for Flywire,” said Colin Smyth, SVP and GM of Travel at Flywire.“The reputation that Virtuoso member agencies have for outstanding dedication to their clients complements Flywire's approach to service. Now that we're part of this renowned network, we look forward to offering Virtuoso advisors and their clients the convenient, secure and streamlined payment experiences that they've come to expect from Flywire.”

Flywire joins Virtuoso's collection of the finest luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and other travel entities worldwide. These partners, which specialize in world-class client service and experiences, provide superior offerings, rare opportunities and exceptional value for Virtuoso clients. These prestigious providers can market to Virtuoso clients via network vehicles and to Virtuoso agencies through multiple communications channels and events, including Virtuoso Travel Week, luxury travel's preeminent worldwide gathering. Flywire's acceptance into Virtuoso gives it direct relationships with the world's leading leisure travel agencies in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

“We're proud to include Flywire as part of our Technology Partner Community – a program designed to provide our network with access to leading technology innovators across the industry,” said Virtuoso's Senior Vice President, Global Products Thatcher Brown.“Flywire is a standout in the payments and software space, offering a secure, global solution that drives operational efficiency. By connecting our preferred partners and member agencies with companies like Flywire, we empower them to stay informed and make the best strategic decisions for their businesses.”

Trusted by thousands of luxury travel brands, Flywire enables tour operators, destination management companies, accommodation providers and other luxury businesses to offer high-end travelers a seamless and secure payment experience, all around the world. Backed by a powerful global payment network that supports more than 140 currencies and diverse payment methods, Flywire allows international travelers to pay in their preferred way, eliminating confusion and unexpected fees associated with foreign exchange. For providers, Flywire provides transparent pricing, real-time payment tracking and around-the-clock multilingual support, as well as high-end software integrations that automate reconciliation and reduce back-office work. Additionally, Flywire streamlines the commission payment experience between buyers and suppliers in the luxury travel ecosystem.

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports more than 4,600 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit . Follow Flywire on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Virtuoso

Virtuoso® is the leading global travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,200 travel agency locations with more than 20,000 travel advisors in 58 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with 2,300 of the world's best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. Normalized annual sales of (U.S.) $35 billion make Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Flywire's expectations of the potential benefits of and opportunities from being a preferred partner. Flywire intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to,“believe,”“may,”“will,”“potentially,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“could,”“would,”“project,”“target,”“plan,”“expect,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Flywire's forward-looking statements include, among others, the factors that are described in the“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Flywire's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at . The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Flywire undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

