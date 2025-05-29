New Prices For Natural Gas Transmission Services Have Been Approved
On 29 May 2025, the National Energy Regulatory Council approved Amber Grid natural gas transmission services tariffs that will come into effect from 1 January 2026.
In 2026, the average price of transmission services for the needs of Lithuanian consumers will amount to 1.52 EUR/MWh and will decrease by 5% compared to this year. In 2025 the average tariff of transmission services for the needs of Lithuanian consumers is 1.60 Eur/MWh.
New prices for natural gas transmission services will be published on Amber Grid website
More information:
Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
+370 699 61 246, ...
Attachment
-
NERC approved gas transmission prices for 2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
CommentsNo comment