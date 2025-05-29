Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New Prices For Natural Gas Transmission Services Have Been Approved


2025-05-29 09:01:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

On 29 May 2025, the National Energy Regulatory Council approved Amber Grid natural gas transmission services tariffs that will come into effect from 1 January 2026.

In 2026, the average price of transmission services for the needs of Lithuanian consumers will amount to 1.52 EUR/MWh and will decrease by 5% compared to this year. In 2025 the average tariff of transmission services for the needs of Lithuanian consumers is 1.60 Eur/MWh.

New prices for natural gas transmission services will be published on Amber Grid website

More information:
Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
+370 699 61 246, ...

Attachment

  • NERC approved gas transmission prices for 2026

MENAFN29052025004107003653ID1109611238

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search