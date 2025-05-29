On Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif's Call For Peace Talks, India Says 'Only On Process For Pakistan To Vacate Pok'
During a weekly press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underscored that New Delhi's approach towards Islamabad remains“clear and consistent” – that terrorism and talks“cannot go hand in hand”.
Randhir Jaiswal said,“I would like to begin by stating that our bilateral approach towards Pakistan has been clear and consistent. We want to reiterate that terrorism and talks cannot go hand in hand.”
He emphasized that any conversation on terrorism must begin with Pakistan handing over terrorists from the list India had shared years ago. He said any bilateral talks will happen only on the timeline and process for Pakistan to vacate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Also Read | Shehbaz Sharif 'pakde gaye': Pakistani influencer exposes Pakistan PM's blatant lies about India
“As far as terrorism is concerned, the discussion will be solely about Pakistan handing over to India the terrorists from the list provided to them several years ago. As for Jammu and Kashmir, any bilateral talks will only take place regarding the timeline and process for Pakistan to vacate PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir),” he said.WHAT DID SHAHBAZ SHARIF SAY?
Addressing a joint press conference in Tehran alongside Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif said,“We want to resolve all disputes, including the Kashmir issue and the water issue, through negotiations and are also ready to talk to our neighbour on trade and counter-terrorism.”
The Pakistan prime minister also underlined that the country will show they“really want peace, seriously and sincerely” if his“offer of peace” is accepted.
India has, firmly, maintained that 'terror and talks' cannot go together.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment