Parents And Son Celebrate Mbas Together At UAGC Commencement

Shawna Stice-Hawley, her husband David Hawley, and their son Alijah Hawley will walk the graduation stage together, each receiving their Master of Business Administration degree.

- Shawna Stice-HawleyGLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This week's commencement for the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) will mark an extraordinary milestone for one Washington-based family: Shawna Stice-Hawley, her husband David Hawley, and their son Alijah Hawley will walk the graduation stage together, each receiving their Master of Business Administration degree .What began as a mother-son academic pursuit quickly evolved into a full family commitment when David joined their MBA journey.“We began our MBA journey at 49 years old,” Shawna said.“Initially, it was just Alijah and me, but David surprised us by enrolling too, turning this into something truly unforgettable.”The symbolism runs deep. Nearly three decades ago, Shawna and David were juniors in college when their son Alijah was born.“We once held our 9-month-old at our undergraduate graduation,” Shawna reflected.“Now, we'll be walking across the stage with him for our MBAs.”Their academic backgrounds are as diverse as their life experiences: David holds a Finance degree, Alijah studied Mechanical Engineering, and Shawna's undergraduate work focused on Human Development and Early Childhood. Now, as they earn their MBAs, they are launching a new chapter together-working as equal partners in their family-run financial advising practice.“This experience has strengthened our family bond and prepared us for the future, both personally and professionally,” Shawna said.“It's been a blessing and a challenge, but one we wouldn't trade for anything.”The Hawley and Stice-Hawley family will attend the UAGC commencement ceremony in Glendale, arriving Thursday to celebrate with fellow graduates, friends, and family members from across the country.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.

Brian M. Mullen

The University of Arizona Global Campus

