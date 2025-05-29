Parents And Son Celebrate Mbas Together At UAGC Commencement
Shawna Stice-Hawley, her husband David Hawley, and their son Alijah Hawley will walk the graduation stage together, each receiving their Master of Business Administration degree.This experience has strengthened our family bond and prepared us for the future, both personally and professionally.” - Shawna Stice-HawleyGLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This week's commencement for the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) will mark an extraordinary milestone for one Washington-based family: Shawna Stice-Hawley, her husband David Hawley, and their son Alijah Hawley will walk the graduation stage together, each receiving their Master of Business Administration degree .
What began as a mother-son academic pursuit quickly evolved into a full family commitment when David joined their MBA journey.“We began our MBA journey at 49 years old,” Shawna said.“Initially, it was just Alijah and me, but David surprised us by enrolling too, turning this into something truly unforgettable.”
The symbolism runs deep. Nearly three decades ago, Shawna and David were juniors in college when their son Alijah was born.“We once held our 9-month-old at our undergraduate graduation,” Shawna reflected.“Now, we'll be walking across the stage with him for our MBAs.”
Their academic backgrounds are as diverse as their life experiences: David holds a Finance degree, Alijah studied Mechanical Engineering, and Shawna's undergraduate work focused on Human Development and Early Childhood. Now, as they earn their MBAs, they are launching a new chapter together-working as equal partners in their family-run financial advising practice.
“This experience has strengthened our family bond and prepared us for the future, both personally and professionally,” Shawna said.“It's been a blessing and a challenge, but one we wouldn't trade for anything.”
The Hawley and Stice-Hawley family will attend the UAGC commencement ceremony in Glendale, arriving Thursday to celebrate with fellow graduates, friends, and family members from across the country.
###
The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.
Brian M. Mullen
The University of Arizona Global Campus
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Visby Management Presents Superior Offer To LCL Resources And Encourages Shareholders To Vote Against Tiger Gold Proposal
CommentsNo comment