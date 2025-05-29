Contract Pharma Packaging Market To Hit $26.59B By 2032 Datam Intelligence

Contract Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size

The Contract Pharma Packaging Market is projected to grow from USD 15.21 billion in 2024 to USD 26.59 billion by 2032, driven by rising outsourcing

- DataM IntelligenceAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Market OverviewThe Contract Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size 2025 reached an estimated value of USD 15.21 Billion in 2024 and is expected to increase to about USD 26.59 Billion By 2032 with CAGR of 7.23%To Download Sample Report:These services cover various stages, including primary packaging (like blister packs, vials, and bottles), secondary packaging (such as labeling, inserts, and cartons), and tertiary packaging (which includes shipping boxes, outer containers, and pallets). The market is driven by factors such as the need for cost-effective solutions, expertise in regulatory compliance, and the ability to scale operations efficiently.Regional OutlookNorth AmericaNorth America dominates the pharmaceutical contract packaging market, representing more than 36% of the worldwide revenue in 2023. The United States plays a major role, with the market expected to reach USD 28.17 billion by 2030. Factors driving this growth include a well-established pharmaceutical industry, stringent regulatory requirements, and a high demand for specialized packaging solutions for biologics and personalized medicines.Asia-PacificThe Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the pharmaceutical contract packaging market, with countries like India and China emerging as significant players. The region's cost-effective manufacturing capabilities and growing healthcare infrastructure further contribute to its market expansion.Key PlayersSeveral companies dominate the global pharmaceutical contract packaging market, offering a range of services to meet the diverse needs of pharmaceutical manufacturers. Notable players include:Catalent Pharma SolutionsAphena Pharma SolutionsROPACK INCWasdell Packaging GroupBaxter BioPharma SolutionsAbbVie Contract ManufacturingPfizer CentreSourceDaito PharmaceuticalNipro CorporationBecton Dickinson & CompanyMarket Segmentation:By Type: Primary Packaging System, Secondary Packaging System, Tertiary Packaging SystemBy Raw Material: Plastic & Polymers, Glass, Metals, Paper & Board, Rubber, Cotton, OthersBy Application: Transmucosal Drug Delivery Packaging, Pulmonary Drug Delivery Packaging, Nasal Drug Delivery Packaging, Topical Drug Delivery Packaging, Injectable Packaging, Oral Drug Delivery Packaging, OthersLatest DevelopmentsLonza's Strategic Shift: In December 2024, Swiss contract drugmaker Lonza announced plans to exit its capsules and health ingredients business to focus on its core CDMO operations. This strategic move aims to streamline its services and enhance growth prospects in high-value therapeutic areas .Gerresheimer's Revenue Adjustment: German packaging and medical equipment maker Gerresheimer revised its revenue forecast for 2025, expecting organic growth of 3% to 5%, down from the previous estimate of 7% to 10%. The adjustment reflects subdued demand in certain segments and the impact of recent acquisitions.Nipro Corporation introduced its innovative Direct-to-Fill (D2F) glass vials in October 2024, aimed at improving the efficiency of pharmaceutical packaging operations. These vials allow for direct filling from production to the vial, minimizing handling and reducing contamination risks.Latest News - USALonza, the Swiss contract drug manufacturer, revealed its decision to discontinue its capsules and health ingredients division in order to concentrate on its primary CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) services. This strategic move aims to streamline its services and enhance growth prospects in high-value therapeutic areas .Latest News - JapanIn October 2024, Nipro Corporation introduced its cutting-edge Direct-to-Fill (D2F) glass vials, aimed at boosting the efficiency of pharmaceutical packaging workflows. These vials allow for direct filling from production to the vial, minimizing handling and reducing contamination risks.ConclusionThe pharmaceutical contract packaging market is poised for substantial growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing demand for specialized packaging solutions, and the need for compliance with stringent regulatory standards. Companies operating in this space must focus on innovation, sustainability, and operational efficiency to capitalize on emerging opportunities and meet the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry.Stay informed with the latest industry insights-start your subscription now:Most Trending Related Report By DataM intelligencePackaging Robots Market Size By 2031Packaging Automation Solution Market Size By 2031

