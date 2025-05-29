Epicvue Delivers Rugged And Reliable Internet To Fleets And Drivers
EpicWiFi is available as a standalone offering and as part of a bundle with EpicVue+, the revolutionary in-cab entertainment, education and engagement platform that delivers live and on-demand premium content, a dedicated fleet channel, and includes interactive training.
Features of EpicWiFi include:
-
Nationwide connectivity
Unlimited High-speed data without overage charges
Access on multiple devices to simultaneously stream, game and communicate
Purpose-built, rugged hardware designed to withstand the rigors of the road
Plug-and-Play setup for self-installation in minutes
3-year hardware warranty
Around-the-clock technical support, maintenance and troubleshooting
Terry Yarbor, a veteran owner-operator with 22 years of experience on the road, will realize savings and enjoy better service with EpicWiFi. "I was paying about $250 per month for hotspots and data on my phone and tablet, and that doesn't include the $75 each month I spent on streaming services," he said. "On top of that, I'd often run out of data and the service was only high-speed at first so I couldn't play games and watch movies without having streaming issues. EpicWiFi provides reliable connectivity, and it will save me so much."
EpicWiFi is available to fleets and drivers for only $59 per month per truck after purchasing the modem for a one-time cost of $199. No annual commitment required.
About EpicVue
Salt Lake City-based EpicVue was founded in 2014 with a mission to deliver in-cab satellite TV service to commercial truck fleets. The EpicVue experience has evolved into an innovative entertainment, engagement, and educational platform to improve driver quality of life. In addition to premium live and On-Demand DIRECTV programming, the EpicVue+ platform serves as a vehicle for internal communications, announcements, and regulatory training and enables fleet managers to optimize recruiting, retention, and continuing education efforts. For more information, visit .
SOURCE EpicVue
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment