Epicvue Delivers Rugged And Reliable Internet To Fleets And Drivers

"EpicWiFi is a rugged and reliable Internet solution that gives drivers the freedom to stream, game and stay connected on multiple devices," said Lance Platt, CEO of EpicVue. "With unlimited in-cab WiFi, drivers can enjoy coast-to-coast connectivity, and fleets can provide a comfort and convenience service that helps drive up satisfaction and retention. This new offering makes EpicVue the only provider of a one stop solution for entertainment and road tested WiFi for professional truck drivers."

EpicWiFi is available as a standalone offering and as part of a bundle with EpicVue+, the revolutionary in-cab entertainment, education and engagement platform that delivers live and on-demand premium content, a dedicated fleet channel, and includes interactive training.

Features of EpicWiFi include:



Nationwide connectivity

Unlimited High-speed data without overage charges

Access on multiple devices to simultaneously stream, game and communicate

Purpose-built, rugged hardware designed to withstand the rigors of the road

Plug-and-Play setup for self-installation in minutes

3-year hardware warranty Around-the-clock technical support, maintenance and troubleshooting

Terry Yarbor, a veteran owner-operator with 22 years of experience on the road, will realize savings and enjoy better service with EpicWiFi. "I was paying about $250 per month for hotspots and data on my phone and tablet, and that doesn't include the $75 each month I spent on streaming services," he said. "On top of that, I'd often run out of data and the service was only high-speed at first so I couldn't play games and watch movies without having streaming issues. EpicWiFi provides reliable connectivity, and it will save me so much."

EpicWiFi is available to fleets and drivers for only $59 per month per truck after purchasing the modem for a one-time cost of $199. No annual commitment required.

About EpicVue

Salt Lake City-based EpicVue was founded in 2014 with a mission to deliver in-cab satellite TV service to commercial truck fleets. The EpicVue experience has evolved into an innovative entertainment, engagement, and educational platform to improve driver quality of life. In addition to premium live and On-Demand DIRECTV programming, the EpicVue+ platform serves as a vehicle for internal communications, announcements, and regulatory training and enables fleet managers to optimize recruiting, retention, and continuing education efforts. For more information, visit .

