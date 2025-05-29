Samson Sky Brings High Performance To Its Flying Car Through Exclusive Hybrid-Electric System
"With the Switchblade you can fly whenever you want, and we're looking forward to bringing the freedom of flight to people around the world," said Bousfield. "There's nothing like flying above it all - the view out the window is amazing." According to the company, there are 2400+ Reservation Holders from over 50 countries and from all 50 US states.
The gas engine powers generators that flow power directly to the motors at the wheels for the ground or the propeller motors for flight. This system was chosen to allow an easy upgrade to full electric flight as soon as battery technology becomes viable for this use. "This is the future of regional travel, giving you the option to drive or fly, bypass traffic, and not have to deal with the stress of commercial flights," said Bousfield. "You can reduce a 6-hour commercial flight trip (door to door) to a 3-hour fly/drive in a Switchblade, on your own schedule."
The Switchblade Flying Sports Car is a street-legal, hybrid electric vehicle that is high-performance both on the road and in the air . You park the Switchblade in your garage and drive it from there to a nearby airport. Once there, the wings swing out and the tail extends in under three minutes. You fly your registered aircraft to the airport nearest your destination, then simply land, transform back to driving mode – the wings and tail safely stowed and protected – and drive the last few miles to your destination. The Switchblade seats two, side-by-side, with room for travel bags, and flies up to 500 miles on a single tank of premium auto gas.
The Switchblade is an Experimental category aircraft. The FAA does not provide Certification for this category of aircraft - they certify aircraft that are fully produced in a factory by the manufacturer.
With all Experimental aircraft, the FAA designates that the owner must build 51% of the vehicle. All Switchblade owners will spend one week at the Samson Builder Assist Center, building 51% of their Switchblade. Following this, Samson will complete their vehicle.
