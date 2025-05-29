Fast-Growing Corpse Reviver Electrolyte Hydration Beverage Expands Into Walmart Stores
Expanding into Walmart brings Corpse Reviver closer to its loyal fans while introducing its refreshingly flavorful lineup to new consumers across the region. As Corpse Reviver lands on Walmart shelves, it opens an exciting new chapter in the company's mission to redefine the ready-to-drink sparkling water space with quality, functionality, and approachability. Corpse Reviver's lightly sparkling tea-based hydration beverage is made with real botanicals and fruit juices while combining functional minerals like magnesium, potassium, sodium, l-theanine, and zinc to promote overall wellbeing. With no added sugar and just 10 calories, the female-founded brand is out to revive the small moments of consumers' days, one sip at a time.
Consumers across Colorado and nearby states can soon find three Corpse Reviver flavors – Botanical, Guava Rose, and Prickly Pear - at select Walmart locations for the retail price of $2.98, bringing the revival a little closer to home. For more locations of where Corpse Reviver is sold, please visit .
About Corpse Reviver
Founded in 2023, Corpse Reviver offers a vibrant lineup of craft beverages made for modern consumers seeking better flavor and better experiences. It redefines what hydration can feel like by delivering a functional, premium sparkling daily beverage that has no added sugar and just 10 calories. With its unique electrolyte revival blend of magnesium, potassium, sodium, l-theanine, and zinc, Corpse Reviver combines delicious and refreshing taste with function. Inspired by classic cocktail culture and reimagined for today, Corpse Reviver is committed to quality, innovation, and building a brand that brings people together. For more information on Corpse Reviver, please visit .
Anna Zesbaugh
303-570-0025
[email protected]
