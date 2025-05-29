National Ondemand Welcomes Bob Brenner As Senior Vice President Of Strategic Partnerships
Prior to joining National OnDemand, Mr. Brenner served as Chief Revenue Officer at a broadband construction firm and prior to that SVP at a multi-billion-dollar construction firm, where he helped drive growth in the broadband sector across 42 states. His leadership and proven ability to forge strategic partnerships will further strengthen National OnDemand's position as a trusted partner for scalable infrastructure solutions.
"We are excited to welcome Bob to the leadership team," said Douglas Boteler, CEO of National OnDemand. "His industry knowledge, strong relationships, and strategic mindset align perfectly with our mission to deliver responsive, reliable infrastructure for clients across the country."
"I've admired National OnDemand's commitment to operational excellence and customer-focused solutions," said Brenner. "Joining a team that prioritizes execution, innovation, and long-term relationships is an exciting opportunity. I look forward to helping accelerate growth and bring even greater value to our clients and partners."
Bob Brenner's appointment reflects National OnDemand's continued investment in leadership and its long-term vision to support clients through end-to-end infrastructure solutions that enable the future of connectivity.
About National OnDemand, Inc.
National OnDemand, Inc. is a communications and telecom infrastructure provider delivering service solutions to the Fiber, Wireless, Energy and Technology sectors in the United States. With headquarters in Burlington, North Carolina, Lewisville, Texas and Castle Rock, Colorado, the Company provides full turnkey infrastructure solutions – on demand, anywhere in the U.S. and has secured and sustained its current standing in the market through the successful completion of mergers and acquisitions, along with demonstrable, steady organic growth.
