Two Hands Corporation Provides Update On Financing

TORONTO, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Two Hands Corporation (" Two Hands " or the " Company ") (CSE: TWOH.X) (OTC: TWOH) is pleased to provide additional detail regarding the terms of the convertible promissory note issued to 1800 Diagonal Lending LLC (the " Note "), as previously announced in a press release dated May 2, 2025.

Under the terms of the Note, the amount outstanding thereunder may be prepaid at any time from the date of issuance until the date which is 180 days after the date of issuance, at the option of the Company. If the amount outstanding under the Note is not earlier prepaid, the Note is convertible at any time beginning on the day which is 180 days following the date of issuance, at the option of the holder. The holder may elect to convert the amount outstanding under the Note into shares of common stock of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price equal to the lowest trading price on the OTCQB, OTCQX, Pink Sheets or other applicable trading market, over the 10 trading day period preceding the conversion of the Note, less 25%. Further to the terms of the Note and notwithstanding the foregoing, the conversion price for the Common Shares issued on conversion of the Note will be fixed at the time of conversion, and will not be lower than the closing price on the trading day prior to the date of conversion, subject to a minimum of CAD $0.05, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ").

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands has been active in the Food Retail and Distribution Service Industry (SIC Code 7389) for several years, focusing on the Consumer Non-Cyclical sector. The Company is dedicated to providing quality products and services to meet the needs of its customers.

