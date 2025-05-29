CRISPR Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in June.

William Blair's 45 th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Time: 11:20 a.m. CT

Goldman Sachs' 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, June 9, 2025

Time: 3:20 p.m. ET

A live webcast will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investors section of the Company's website at . A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for 14 days following the presentation.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

Since its inception over a decade ago, CRISPR Therapeutics has evolved from a research-stage company advancing gene editing programs into a leader that celebrated the historic approval of the first-ever CRISPR-based therapy. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine, cardiovascular, autoimmune, and rare diseases. In 2018, CRISPR Therapeutics advanced the first-ever CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy into the clinic to investigate the treatment of sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. Beginning in late 2023, CASGEVY® (exagamglogene autotemcel [exa-cel]) was approved in several countries to treat eligible patients with either of these conditions. The Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR technology has revolutionized biomedical research and represents a powerful, clinically validated approach with the potential to create a new class of potentially transformative medicines. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has formed strategic partnerships with leading companies including Vertex Pharmaceuticals. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit .

