Greif Named To Newsweek's 2025 List Of Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces®

DELAWARE, Ohio, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today the company has been certified as a Most Loved Workplace® backed by the research and analysis of Best Practice Institute (BPI).

The Most Loved Workplace® certification is based on extensive research and analysis by BPI, evaluating factors such as employee satisfaction, workplace culture, and overall sentiment. This prestigious award reflects Greif's dedication to creating a positive work environment.

Greif is grateful to be included among the esteemed global companies on this list and for being recognized as one of the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces for three consecutive years, from 2023 – 2025.

“Greif is honored to be acknowledged as a 2025 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplace for a third consecutive year,” said Ole Rosgaard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Greif.“Our company culture is built on a genuine commitment to caring for our colleagues and operating our business with safety, respect, and integrity. I am extremely proud of our teams who exemplify the core values of The Greif Way and work diligently to create packaging solutions to meet essential needs and make a positive impact around the globe.”

Bala V. Sathyanarayanan, Greif Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, said,“At Greif, we've built more than a workplace-we've built a culture where every colleague, in every corner of the world, feels seen, supported, and inspired to make a difference. This recognition is more than an honor-it is a reflection of our shared commitment to one another. It belongs to our people, who bring our values to life every day.”

About Greif

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: being the best customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fiber drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, corrugated sheets and products, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company has a workforce of over 14,000 colleagues spread across more than 250 facilities in 37 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at .

