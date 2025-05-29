Betrivers Expands Proppacks, Following NBA Success, To Include MLB, Delivering A Home Run Experience For Baseball Fans

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The innovative digital baseball card game, which leverages the thrill of prop bets, is a highly engaging and differentiated way to provide more opportunities to win and offer extra value to players at BetRivers Sportsbook

CHICAGO, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the tremendous success of NBA PropPacks, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), which operates the BetRivers Sportsbook, is now bringing that same winning excitement to baseball fans with the launch of PropPacks for MLB , just in time for summertime action at the ballpark.

This innovative digital baseball card game brings the nostalgic thrill of opening a pack of sports cards and combines it with the high-energy excitement of prop betting. PropPacks for MLB offer BetRivers customers one of the most interactive and rewarding ways to engage with Major League Baseball action-all with the chance to win up to $1,000 in bonus credits or other exciting awards on every card.

Fans who place $10 or more on qualifying Same Game Parlays (SGPs) for MLB games will randomly receive up to three digital PropPacks player cards per game at no additional cost. Each card features a player from one or both teams in the game. If that player achieves the Hits or Strikeouts milestones featured on the card, bettors can win escalating prizes based on the difficulty of the achievement.

PropPacks come in three tiers-Bronze, Silver, and Gold-with Gold cards being the rarest and offering the highest reward potential. Unlocking a Gold card could lead to the grand prize of $1,000 in bonus credits.

“Following the enthusiastic reception to our NBA PropPacks, we're thrilled to bring the same excitement to baseball,” said Richard Schwartz, CEO at RSI.“PropPacks give MLB fans another reason to get in on the action by adding surprise rewards to their Same Game Parlay bets, creating more ways to win with no added cost. It's all part of our mission to put players first by providing more value and innovation across every major sports season.”

PropPacks are exclusive to the BetRivers Sportsbook and available across all platforms. In addition to PropPacks for MLB, BetRivers will offer a full lineup of baseball promotions throughout the season. Players can visit the BetRivers app or website and click on“Promotions” to explore the full suite of daily MLB offers.

“PropPacks for MLB are another BetRivers exclusive that demonstrates our commitment to delivering creative, engaging, and value-packed experiences to our players,” Schwartz added.“We're excited to keep building on the success of NBA PropPacks and expand this fun format across more leagues and seasons.”

Link to PropPacks promo image available upon request.

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, as well as in the regulated international markets of Colombia, Ontario (Canada), Mexico and Peru. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year five years in a row (2020-2024), the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2024 Casino Operator of the Year and 2021 Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit .

Contacts

Media:

...

Investors:

...