Diamond Drilling Confirms Sulista West As An Ultra High-Grade Project, Expanding A Major Rare Earth Exploration District
|Drillhole
|Interval
|From
|TREO
|NdPr
|DyTb
|Nb 2 O 5
|Sc 2 O 3
|Ta 2 O 5
|U 3 O 8
|(m)
|(m)
|(%)
|(ppm)
|(ppm)
|(ppm)
|(ppm)
|(ppm)
|(ppm)
|JITDD0006
|20.4m
|17.6m
|11.8%
|23,024
|1,009
|3,006
|224
|175
|1,011
|Incl.
|4.2m
|32.6m
|18.9%
|38,537
|1,408
|5,203
|331
|319
|2,002
|JITDD0011
|12.0m
|33.0m
|12.5%
|23,032
|1,022
|3,094
|200
|188
|1,154
|Incl.
|4.2m
|39.8m
|17.0%
|30,304
|1,161
|3,452
|182
|209
|1,645
|JITDD0004
|5.5m
|128.0m
|10.7%
|19,767
|813
|2,261
|163
|130
|1,054
|Incl.
|1.0m
|131.0m
|17.0%
|31,347
|1,256
|4,018
|236
|233
|1,843
|JITDD0002
|4.7m
|122.0m
|6.1%
|11,091
|571
|1,391
|117
|77
|562
|JITDD0012
|3.5m
|55.2
|7.8%
|14,111
|738
|1,418
|136
|89
|612
|JITDD0008
|1.5m
|86.0m
|11.6%
|22,029
|1,001
|2,566
|195
|148
|1,098
- Diamond drill results returned the highest uranium and tantalum grades since exploration began in 2021 - with ultra-high grades of up to 8,211 ppm uranium oxide (U3O8) and up to 2,803 ppm tantalum oxide (Ta2O5) High-grade assays of up to 27,740 ppm (2.7%) niobium oxide (Nb2O5) and 378 ppm scandium oxide (Sc2O3) New“Outcrop Ridge” discovery with grab samples of up to 20.6% TREO across an exposed ridgeline located on strike 2.5 km southwest of the Sulista West deposit - highlighting extension potential across an extensive 3.5 km Sulista West strike
Sulista East
- Previous auger drilling intersected thick zones of shallow, high-grade monazite-sand mineralisation, including 10m at 6.1% TREO within 16.6m at 3.9% TREO, spatially associated with zones of ultra-high grade REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U outcrop that returned previously reported sample values of up to 16.5% TREO 3,000m diamond core drilling program now underway to test continuity of mineralisation, and accelerated drilling for potential REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U source rock
Sulista North
- New ultra-high grade boulder samples discovered at Sulista North on a mineralised parallel corridor less than 1.5 km to the northwest of Sulista West Assay sample grades of 21% TREO: including 37,390 ppm NdPr | 1,926 ppm DyTb | 6,588 ppm Nb2O5 | 177 ppm Sc2O3 | 403 ppm Ta2O5 | 2,831 ppm U3O8
Brazilian Rare Earths' CEO and Managing Director, Bernardo da Veiga, commented:
“Monte Alto proved that our exploration pathfinder model could uncover world-class, multi-critical mineral rare-earth systems. Sulista demonstrates this model's repeatability across our extensive 180 km province.
Our latest exploration results significantly reinforce our confidence that the Rocha da Rocha Province has the potential to host numerous Monte Alto-style ultra-high-grade rare earth deposits with major implications for strategic supply of heavy rare earths, niobium, tantalum, scandium, and uranium.”
A link to the full announcement can be found here .
Contacts
Bernardo da Veiga, Managing Director and CEO
...
Sign up to our investor hub at investors.brazilianrareearths.com
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment