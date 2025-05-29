Jay Glazer And Wife Rosie Glazer Offer Candid Look At ADHD And Relationships In New Qelbree® Content Series With Supernus Pharmaceuticals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New video series explores the impact of ADHD on relationships and the role of Qelbree in helping Jay's ADHD symptom management

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals is expanding its partnership with TV personality and sports reporter Jay Glazer in a new content series featuring his wife, Rosie Glazer. The series, which launches its first episode on the All About ADHD YouTube channel in May for Mental Health Awareness Month, offers an intimate look at how ADHD impacts relationships and how Qelbree (viloxazine extended-release capsules), a non-stimulant ADHD treatment for people 6 years and older, has played a role in Jay's ADHD treatment journey.

The four-part video series delves into Jay's experience with ADHD through the lens of his relationship with Rosie, offering unique perspectives on the challenges and triumphs of navigating life as a couple affected by ADHD. Aimed at resonating with individuals living with ADHD and those supporting loved ones with the condition, the series encourages open discussions about symptoms and treatment options, with Jay sharing his practical strategies in managing his condition with the help of Qelbree, and Rosie offering insights into her supportive role.

"Rosie has been an incredible support system throughout my ADHD journey," says Jay Glazer. "This series creates space for honest conversations about how ADHD affects not just the individual, but also their loved ones. By recognizing my ADHD symptoms and talking openly about it, Rosie and I were able to work together as a team to find ways to manage my symptoms, including taking Qelbree, which has made a difference for me."

“It's important to recognize that, as with any condition, ADHD impacts not only the individual but also their support system, which can sometimes include the people closest to them," says Jack Khattar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Supernus Pharmaceuticals. "This content series marks an exciting expansion of our partnership, with Jay and Rosie's shared experiences resonating deeply with those affected by ADHD and their loved ones. Their stories affirm our dedication to developing treatment solutions for people with ADHD and building a more informed community.”

For more information about Qelbree, visit Qelbree.com. Patients should speak to a doctor about all the medications they take, and to see if Qelbree could be right for them.

The first episode of the series, Jay & Rosie Glazer's ADHD Story: Real Life, Real Change, is available to view HERE .

INDICATION

Qelbree® (viloxazine extended-release capsules) is a prescription medicine used to treat ADHD in adults and children 6 years and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Qelbree may increase suicidal thoughts and actions, in children and adults with ADHD, especially within the first few months of treatment or when the dose is changed. Tell your doctor if you or your child have (or if there is a family history of) suicidal thoughts or actions before starting Qelbree. Monitor your or your child's moods, behaviors, thoughts, and feelings during treatment with Qelbree. Report any new or sudden changes in these symptoms right away.

You or your child should not take Qelbree if you or your child:

Take a medicine for depression called a monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI) or have stopped taking an MAOI in the past 14 days. Also, you or your child should avoid alosetron, duloxetine, ramelteon, tasimelteon, tizanidine, and theophylline.

Qelbree can increase blood pressure and heart rate. Your or your child's doctor will monitor these vital signs.

Qelbree may cause manic episodes in patients with bipolar disorder. Tell your doctor if you or your child show any signs of mania.

Do not drive or operate heavy machinery until you know how Qelbree will affect you or your child. Qelbree may cause you or your child to feel sleepy or tired.

The most common side effects of Qelbree in patients 6 to 17 years are sleepiness, not feeling hungry, feeling tired, nausea, vomiting, trouble sleeping, and irritability, and in adults, insomnia, headache, sleepiness, tiredness, nausea, decreased appetite, dry mouth, and constipation. These are not all the possible side effects of Qelbree.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide, for Qelbree here .

Qelbree (viloxazine extended-release capsules) is available in 100 mg, 150 mg and 200 mg capsules.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for ADHD, dyskinesia in PD patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, hypomobility in Parkinson's disease (PD), epilepsy, migraine, cervical dystonia, and chronic sialorrhea. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit .

