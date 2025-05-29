Organic Living Soil LLC Joins Easy Environmental Solutions As Exclusive Dealer In Louisiana And Mississippi Following Initial Shipment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WELCOME, Minn., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV), now doing business as Easy Environmental Solutions Inc., is proud to announce that Organic Living Soil, LLC has agreed to be the exclusive dealer/warehouser for Easy Environmental Solutions within the states of Louisiana and Mississippi. Headquartered in Lafayette, LA, and with a warehouse/distribution center in Brousard, their initial focus will be as a reseller, transporter, and servicing agent for®, a proprietary organic microbial solution that serves as an alternative to chemical fertilizers.









Organic Living Soil, LLC warehouse and distribution hub – Broussard, LA

After extensive testing over the past 2 years, Managing Partner Wayner Landry is convinced that Terreplenish ® will serve a dual purpose for their customer base - both as a living microbial soil additive and as non-chemical remediation for pond and lake cleanup in the 2-state area.

"I have seen the positive results of Terreplenish in a variety of environments and conditions", said Managing Partner Wayne Landry. "Whether growing sugar cane or cleaning the algae from our customers' ponds, Terreplenish surpasses our expectations."

Terreplenish® is comprised of LIVE-ACTIVE microbes, combined with green biomass, to form the OMRI-listed regenerative solution. It revitalizes soil biology, reduces chemical dependency, and strengthens plant immunity while delivering up to 60 lbs. of plant-available nitrogen and 20 lbs. of phosphorus per acre, up to 20% less irrigation required, with enhanced resistance to disease and environmental stress and zero synthetic additives or runoff pollutants. It has shown great yield results for many of the common crops in the area, including sugarcane, rice, corn, and sorghum.









In addition, the same live-active microbes have shown to be instrumental in the cleanup of ponds and lakes by eradicating the surface formulations of algae, duckweed, and many other local species. By utilizing the natural effectiveness of the Terreplenish® microbes, area hospitals, schools, golf courses, and recreation areas will no longer need to pour caustic chemicals in their water systems. A key aspect is that the Terreplenish® microbes are naturally reproductive and continually devouring of the pond algae as a food source.









The partnership with Organic Living Soil is the next stage in the growth of Easy Environmental Solutions from their Midwest origin to a national and international presence.

“There is a tremendous need for both soil and water restoration”, said Mark Gaalswyk, CEO.“We have environmentally sound...and effective....solutions that alleviate the need to pour dangerous chemicals into our farmland, grass fields, golf courses, ponds, and lakes. We look forward to partnering with Organic Living Soils to introduce these alternative solutions to their customers.”

For more information, visit

About Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc.

Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV), now doing business as Easy Environmental Solutions Inc., is an innovative company developing modular technologies to solve major world problems. With a strong goal for sustainability and efficiency, DUTV aims to provide solutions for various industries through its unique approach to manufacturing and technology development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains discussions that may constitute 'forward-looking' statements. Often these statements contain the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect" or similar expressions. These statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

For more information:

Mark K. Gaalswyk, CEO / Environmental Solutions, Inc.

Wayne Landry – ...

Bill Bliler, Director of Business Development – ...







Phone: 952-400-6045

Email: ...

Source: Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:





