Cannabix Technologies Enters Contract Manufacturing Agreement With Price Industries For Breathlogix Devices

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the“Company or Cannabix”) developer of marijuana and alcohol breath devices is pleased to report that it has selected Price Industries Ltd. (“Price Electronics”) as contract manufacture for its BreathLogix alcohol screening device product line. Price Electronics is a well-established contract manufacturer with ISO 13485 (medical devices qualifications), ISO9001 and IPC certifications. Price Electronics has a 28,000 square foot manufacturing facility located in Winnipeg, MB, set-up to cost-effectively support a full range of production volumes and product technologies with scalability.

The Company has been working with Price Electronics for several months to qualify and establish manufacturing plans. Recently the BreathLogix“Workplace Series” device was approved by National Highway Traffic Safety Association (in the United States) to be added to the U.S. Federal Register Conforming Products List (CPL) for breath alcohol screen devices. In addition, the Company recently entered into an exclusive distribution and sales agreement with Breathalyser Sales & Service Pty Ltd., for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

The Company also reports it is in active discussions with U.S. and Canadian based manufacturers for its Marijuana Breath Testing (“MBT”) technology, including its Breath Collection Unit (BCU), Breath Cartridge technology (BC) and disposable parts.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breath technologies for workplaces, law enforcement and other settings. Breath testing for delta-9 THC (the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis) focuses on recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of the BreathLogix autonomous alcohol screening device for organizations who strive to improve alcohol safety and monitoring.

