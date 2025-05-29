Klean Industries Evaluates Bitcoin As Strategic Treasury Asset

A scalable loop to connect every aspect of your business.

Klean Industries Initiates Investigations to Establish Its Own MicroStrategy-Style Bitcoin Investment Arm for Financial Independence and Future-Proof Operations

- Stephen D Inouye, Chief Financial Officer of Klean IndustriesSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Klean Industries Inc. (“Klean”), a global leader in clean technology, advanced recycling, and circular economy solutions , is evaluating a new corporate finance strategy, developed by its Family Office, Klean Capital Inc. This strategy involves adopting Bitcoin (BTC) by adding BTC to its balance sheet as a primary treasury reserve asset.The company believes that this strategy could position Klean alongside visionary institutions, such as Strategy (formerly known as MicroStrategy), in leveraging Bitcoin's finite supply and decentralized nature, as well as its historically superior returns, to hedge against fiat currency debasement and global financial uncertainty.“We view Bitcoin as digital property and one of the most secure, transparent, and decentralized monetary networks ever created,” said Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of the Klean Group of Companies.“In a world where the environment, waste, energy, and finance are being redefined, Bitcoin represents a clear path toward monetary resilience and long-term value preservation. We believe it may outperform all fiat currencies in the coming decade.”BTC Integration: A Strategic Hedge and Long-Term InvestmentThe company is currently investigating the possibility of converting a portion of its future cash reserves into Bitcoin. It is also in the final stages of establishing a dedicated digital asset investment arm, modeled after the successful Bitcoin treasury strategies employed by other industry players. This move aligns with Klean's long-term perspective on Bitcoin as a collateral asset and a neutral monetary protocol for a digital future.Bitcoin's deflationary design, with a capped supply of 21 million coins, along with its increasing adoption by financial institutions and sovereign wealth funds, positions it as a great alternative to government-issued currencies, which are often subject to inflation and geopolitical risks.Why Bitcoin Aligns with Klean's MissionKlean has been actively engaged in developing and constructing digital infrastructure alongside its partners to facilitate the transition to a sustainable future. Over the past five years, Klean has developed its own blockchain-based SaaS and DApp solution, called KleanLoopTM , a patent-pending platform that provides a transparent and secure marketplace for sustainable commodity transactions while also tracking and tracing all aspects of end-of-life materials and the conversion processes that transform waste into value. This marketplace enables instant peer-to-peer economic solutions, accelerating the development of clean energy while addressing various challenges related to traceability, waste, and energy. As KleanLoop is being implemented in numerous projects worldwide, it will operate as a network ecosystem of agents dedicated to driving the energy transition. This ecosystem will connect society's demand for a low-carbon, circular economy to achieve zero waste to landfill. It will promote industrial symbiosis among energy, resources, and waste, leading to transparent and environmentally responsible outcomes.As a pioneer in generating sustainable energy and materials from end-of-life waste, Klean Industries recognizes the importance of scarcity, energy efficiency, and immutable systems. Bitcoin's proof-of-work consensus mechanism, rather than being an environmental liability, aligns with Klean's core principle of converting energy into value. This principle is the foundation of Klean's technologies, which recover resources from hydrocarbon-containing waste streams, including end-of-life tires, non-recycled plastics, and municipal solid waste.“At Klean, we transform waste into resources. With Bitcoin, we are exploring how to transform excess cash into the most secure and liquid form of value humanity has ever created,” stated Stephen D Inouye, Chief Financial Officer of Klean Industries.“This is not just an investment opportunity; it represents an alignment with the future of finance.”A New Economic Paradigm for Clean Tech CompaniesAs the financial world shifts towards hard assets and decentralized networks, Klean recognizes the adoption of Bitcoin as a signal: the clean tech revolution must be ready to usher in a potential financial revolution. By adopting Bitcoin (BTC) and integrating it into its operations and long-term planning, Klean believes it can secure its future against inflation, facilitate global trade without borders, and align with an open monetary standard.About Klean IndustriesKlean Industries (“Klean”) provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry . Our international team of award-winning experts boasts decades of experience in designing, engineering, and manufacturing top-quality equipment that converts waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Our unique products and services are the result of our combined expertise in recycling design, resource recovery, waste management, and energy generation projects. Our global project management experience ensures schedules and budgets are secured, enabling projects to be completed in less time and at a lower cost.Klean uses proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce premium fuels, recovered carbon, and green hydrogen from various feedstocks. Our expertise and technical skills enable us to specialize in building projects that utilize advanced thermal conversion technologies, such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization. These technologies transform end-of-life tires, non-recycled plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new clean-tech jobs. We create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. Klean Industries is the link between a low-carbon, closed-loop economy and the goal of zero waste being sent to landfills.CORPORATE HEADQUARTERSKlean Industries Inc.Suite 2500 - 700 W. Georgia St.,Vancouver, BC,Canada, V7Y1B3(T) +1.604.637.9609(T) (F) SmithKlean Industries Incemail us hereVisit us on social media:LinkedInInstagramFacebookYouTube

