Kerala Declares Liberian Ship Capsize As A State-Specific Disaster, CMFRI Begins Study
A statement issued from the office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the ship, M/s MSC ELSA-3, carrying more than 643 containers, was reported to have capsized on May 25 off the Kerala Coast near Thottappalli in Alappuzha District.
"The maritime incident has raised serious environmental concerns, including the potential for an oil spill and drifting of debris, including cargo, along Kerala's coastline. Considering the potentially serious environmental, social, and economic impact of the ship wreckage, the Government hereby declare the wreckage of the ship M/s ELSA 3 in the Arabian Sea 14.6 nautical miles off the Kerala coast as a State-Specific disaster," said the statement.
This fresh development comes at a time when the Kerala government is seriously contemplating legal proceedings against the ship's owners after fishermen's associations have demanded appropriate compensation, fearing that the chemicals could cause long-term damage to marine life and jeopardise their livelihoods.
The Vijayan government is awaiting a response from legal experts dealing with marine topics to go forward with legal steps.
On Thursday, the containers that had been cleared from near the coast of Kollam and were being readied for transportation caught fire.
But the fire was quickly doused.
The vessel, which had reported listing approximately 38 nautical miles off the Kochi coast, ultimately sank into the Arabian Sea on Sunday morning.
In a related development, the ICAR- Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) on Thursday launched a study to assess the changes in the marine environment following the shipwreck.
The study is currently being conducted by four different teams on the coastal areas of Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts.
The teams are collecting water, phytoplankton and sediment samples from 10 stations in these districts at regular intervals for the investigation.
According to CMFRI Director Grinson George, the study aims to understand various types of marine pollution associated with the shipwreck.
