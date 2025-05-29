403
Beethoven's actual face is finally uncovered
(MENAFN) The real face of Beethoven has been uncovered after he died nearly 200 years ago, and it's as much as 'intimidating' as how people saw him.
In spite of him being recognized as one of history's brilliant musician, he is reminisced for a bad-tempered demeanor well as a messy look.
Mark Wigglesworth, who is a British composer, posted on a blog that “he was indeed irritable, untidy, clumsy, rude, and misanthropic.”
It's what he was known for is mirrored in his paintings of himself, which inevitably portray him as an expressionless man with a cold look.
Currently a scientific rebuilding of his face has uncovered his true face, and it appears that he actually looked that surly.
Cicero Moraes, head writer of the research, has finally finished the first ever rebuilding of the composer facial features, which was based on the artist skull.
He confessed and said, “I found the face somewhat intimidating.”
Mr. Moraes used historical photos of the composer’s skull, to finish his work, which is given by the Beethoven House in Bonn, which is located in Germany.
