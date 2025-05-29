403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eid Dining & Weekly Culinary Experiences at Al Raha Beach Resort & Spa
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) Al Raha Beach Resort & Spa unveils a delicious calendar of dining experiences and family-friendly offers, combining festive flavours, laid-back luxury, and beachfront dining in one stunning destination.
From Arabic nights and roast dinners to chocolate afternoon teas and BBQs under the stars, the resort’s diverse venues offer more reasons than ever to drop in or check in this Eid, and beyond.
Kids Go Free: Eid Staycation + Festive Brunch at Sevilla
From 1 June to 31 August, families can enjoy the Kids Go Free Eid Staycation, which includes:
● Daily breakfast for the entire family
● Free Yas Island theme park tickets for children
● Kids stay and dine free when accompanied by parents
● Full access to the beach, pools, wellness centre, and kids club
For Eid weekend, Sevilla Restaurant will host a festive Eid brunch (AED 190/person), complete with traditional Arabic and international dishes, live music, and kid-friendly activities — from foam parties to cultural crafts. Book the Eid Package
Weekly Dining Highlights
Guests can start the weekend with a relaxed Family Lunch at Sevilla (AED 170), available every Saturday and Sunday from 1 PM to 4 PM, or dive into themed evenings with Roast Tuesdays and Arabic Nights (both AED 190), taking place every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM.
La Piscine, the resort’s poolside dining destination, comes alive every Saturday and Sunday evening from 7 PM with a laid-back BBQ by the Pool, perfect for sunset dining.
Those with a sweet tooth can escape to Café Mozart for a Chocolate Afternoon Tea (2–6 PM daily | AED 160 for two), while Azur Restaurant offers a refined three-course wine-paired menu for AED 375 per person.
Happy Hour at Black Pearl runs daily from 12 PM to 7 PM — perfect for sunset cocktails or a pre-dinner unwind.
Make a Day (or Weekend) of It
With so much on offer, turning a dinner reservation into a full escape is easy. This season, Al Raha Beach Resort & Spa is also home to a series of summer staycation packages, including:
● Summer Gate deal (save up to 45%)
● Adventures Escape to Yas Island with park access and breakfast
● Kids Go Free to Yas offer, where children enjoy complimentary meals, stays, and entry
● UFC Fight Night Packages including tickets to Etihad Arena
Prefer a day visit? Guests can enjoy beach and pool access from AED 200 on weekdays (AED 100 redeemable), or sign the kids up for seasonal fun with weekend activities like foam parties, painting competitions, and the resort’s dedicated summer camp running through the holidays
To book your table or stay, visit , contact reservations at ... or call +971 50 899 5873.
From Arabic nights and roast dinners to chocolate afternoon teas and BBQs under the stars, the resort’s diverse venues offer more reasons than ever to drop in or check in this Eid, and beyond.
Kids Go Free: Eid Staycation + Festive Brunch at Sevilla
From 1 June to 31 August, families can enjoy the Kids Go Free Eid Staycation, which includes:
● Daily breakfast for the entire family
● Free Yas Island theme park tickets for children
● Kids stay and dine free when accompanied by parents
● Full access to the beach, pools, wellness centre, and kids club
For Eid weekend, Sevilla Restaurant will host a festive Eid brunch (AED 190/person), complete with traditional Arabic and international dishes, live music, and kid-friendly activities — from foam parties to cultural crafts. Book the Eid Package
Weekly Dining Highlights
Guests can start the weekend with a relaxed Family Lunch at Sevilla (AED 170), available every Saturday and Sunday from 1 PM to 4 PM, or dive into themed evenings with Roast Tuesdays and Arabic Nights (both AED 190), taking place every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM.
La Piscine, the resort’s poolside dining destination, comes alive every Saturday and Sunday evening from 7 PM with a laid-back BBQ by the Pool, perfect for sunset dining.
Those with a sweet tooth can escape to Café Mozart for a Chocolate Afternoon Tea (2–6 PM daily | AED 160 for two), while Azur Restaurant offers a refined three-course wine-paired menu for AED 375 per person.
Happy Hour at Black Pearl runs daily from 12 PM to 7 PM — perfect for sunset cocktails or a pre-dinner unwind.
Make a Day (or Weekend) of It
With so much on offer, turning a dinner reservation into a full escape is easy. This season, Al Raha Beach Resort & Spa is also home to a series of summer staycation packages, including:
● Summer Gate deal (save up to 45%)
● Adventures Escape to Yas Island with park access and breakfast
● Kids Go Free to Yas offer, where children enjoy complimentary meals, stays, and entry
● UFC Fight Night Packages including tickets to Etihad Arena
Prefer a day visit? Guests can enjoy beach and pool access from AED 200 on weekdays (AED 100 redeemable), or sign the kids up for seasonal fun with weekend activities like foam parties, painting competitions, and the resort’s dedicated summer camp running through the holidays
To book your table or stay, visit , contact reservations at ... or call +971 50 899 5873.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment