Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. To Hold Its Second Quarter 2025 Operating And Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast On July 22, 2025

PASADENA, Calif., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE ) today announced that the company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), in conjunction with the release of its second quarter 2025 operating and financial results. Alexandria will release its operating and financial results after the market closes on Monday, July 21, 2025.

To participate in this conference call, dial (833) 366-1125 (U.S.) or (412) 902-6738 shortly before 2:00 p.m. ET and ask the operator to join the call for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. The live audio webcast can be accessed on the company's website at . A replay of the call will be available from 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 through 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 and enter access code 1006663.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE ), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. With our founding in 1994, Alexandria pioneered the life science real estate niche. Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator and developer of collaborative MegacampusTM ecosystems in AAA life science innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, Research Triangle and New York City. For more information, please visit .

