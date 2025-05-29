Powering The Future: Avenue Living Unveils The World's Largest Solar Mural In Downtown Edmonton

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDMONTON, Alberta, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenue Living, one of the leading owner-operators of multi-family real estate in North America, is proud to announce the grand opening of The SunRise, a sustainably revitalized multi-family residential and commercial building in downtown Edmonton.

The 12-storey, 179-unit building underwent a comprehensive deep-energy retrofit that will significantly reduce energy consumption and generate power by using over 2,000 solar panels on the building's exterior. The renovation has transformed an aging tower into a beacon of modern, sustainable living in the heart of Edmonton, adjacent to the city's sought-after ICE District.

The project's most striking feature is the world's largest solar panel mural, recognized by Guinness World Records, that generates clean energy while serving as a work of public art. Spanning 26 meters (85 feet) high, the mural titled,“The Land We Share,” was designed by renowned local Indigenous artist Lance Cardinal and celebrates the neighbourhood's cultural heritage.

“I'm excited to bring First Nations and Chinese representation to this beautiful building,” says Cardinal.“To honour both cultures, we were inspired by the animals of the seven sacred grandfather teachings of the Cree tradition and the 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac. This mural depicts these creatures living together in unity - seeing each other and sharing the same space within one harmonious community.”

With Edmonton's population surging by 5.73% in 2024 (an increase of 100,000 residents), The SunRise delivers attainable workforce housing that meets the needs of a growing, diverse population while adding much-needed rental stock to the Edmonton core. This approach reflects Avenue Living's commitment to investing in the Prairies and championing Edmonton's emergence as a thriving urban centre.

“For Avenue Living, The SunRise is more than a building,” says Max Graham, Chief Operating Officer at Avenue Living.“It is a statement of what's possible when sustainability, innovation, and cultural respect come together. This revitalized building showcases how we are proud to be long-term apartment owners and operators who provide comfort, safety, and a sense of home, while contributing to a more connected and resilient future.”

The refreshed building is already making an impact. Kathryn Luu, Director of the Chinatown Business Improvement Area and board member of the Chinatown Transformation Collaborative, says the revitalization is breathing new life into the community.

“The renewal of this building has been nothing short of incredible. Avenue Living has turned this property into an incredible new landmark for the city of Edmonton,” says Luu.“This change has reinvigorated our community and the neighbourhood. We are excited to have another opportunity to celebrate our community's diversity, history, and people.”

About Avenue Living: Avenue Living is a property owner-operator with over $7.4 billion in assets under management across more than 50 markets in Canada and the United States. The firm's multi-family division manages more than 19,000 doors throughout the North American heartland. Its self-storage fund owns and operates over 9.3 million square feet of self-storage space, while its agriculture funds oversee 50,000 acres of farmland. Avenue Living Group focuses on long-term investments in asset classes that impact the lives of everyday North Americans. The firm has strategically built an institutional, proprietary platform that sets it apart from its peers, enabling a customer-centric management model that drives value for its customers, investors, and employees.

About Lance Cardinal: Lance Cardinal is a multidisciplinary artist, designer, and 2-Spirit storyteller from the Bigstone Cree Nation, living in Edmonton, Alberta. In over three decades, he has built a dynamic career at the intersection of art, entrepreneurship, and First Nations representation. Known for his bold, colourful murals, Lance reimagines public and commercial spaces through an Indigenous lens. His creative influence extends to digital media, where he connects with audiences as a content creator and YouTube personality, using his platform to share stories that uplift, educate, and inspire people of all ages.

About Edmonton Chinatown Business Improvement Area and the Chinatown Transformation Collaborative: The Chinatown Business Improvement Area supports the vibrancy, economic vitality, and appeal of the Chinatown commercial area by assisting local businesses, organizing events, and developing initiatives that benefit the community. The Chinatown Transformation Collaborative (CTC) was formed in 2018 to help revitalize Edmonton's Chinatown as a vibrant, inclusive, and culturally rich community. Working with the City and local partners, CTC supports growth, connection, and investment in the area.

