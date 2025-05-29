Charleston Southern University Uses Swellspace To Launch Barrier-Free HR Site, Sees Record Employee Engagement

SwellSpace Logo

Charleston Southern University Logo

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SwellSpace announced the successful launch of "MyHR" for Charleston Southern University , proving its HR and benefits communication platform's effectiveness in higher education. The public-facing portal streamlines resource access for employees, dependents, and candidates, directly addressing educational institutions' unique communication challenges."Universities like CSU are increasingly recognizing that accessible HR communication is essential for recruiting and retaining talent in a competitive landscape," said Jessica Brewer, CEO of SwellSpace. "Our platform eliminates the barriers created by password-protected systems and scattered information, allowing HR teams to reach everyone who needs information, whether they're current employees, family members, or prospective hires."SwellSpace's MyHR delivers game-changing advantages:. Public access without logins-reaching dependents and candidates. Zero IT dependency-from setup through management. Built-in analytics-tracking engagement and content impact. Custom branding-maintaining institutional identity. Centralized resources-eliminating communication silosCSU partnered with SwellSpace to revolutionize their HR communications through seamless implementation-no complex integrations or technical resources required. Post-launch, the university has seen robust engagement with the platform, now functioning as their definitive HR and benefits information hub.“Partnering with the SwellSpace team to bring MyHR to life has been a transformative experience,“ said Rheagan Harvel, Director of Human Resources at CSU. "From the start, their team understood our vision and brought it to life.“ Their expertise, creativity, and dedication helped us not only set a new standard for how we deliver our HR services but also build something truly impactful for our employees that reflects the institutional image of Charleston Southern University.MyHR houses everything from employee rights and campus guides to benefits and payroll resources. With SwellSpace's intuitive management system, CSU's HR team updates content independently, which lessens dependencies on the IT and Marketing teams and creates unprecedented communication agility.This success adds to SwellSpace's expanding higher education portfolio, where the platform's friction-free information access directly tackles the sector's unique workforce communication challenges.About SwellSpaceSwellSpace delivers custom HR and employee benefits websites designed to improve access to essential information for employees, dependents, and candidates. With an intuitive platform that eliminates the need for passwords or outdated intranet systems, SwellSpace helps HR teams deliver clear, engaging, and up-to-date communication with ease. The company's solutions are particularly effective in industries with complex benefits structures and diverse workforce needs, including higher education, healthcare, and manufacturing. Learn more at .About Charleston Southern UniversityFounded in 1964 in the heart of the Charleston metro area, Charleston Southern University is a private, Christian liberal arts university. With an enrollment of approximately 3,900 students, CSU offers more than 80 academically rigorous and faith-integrated undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs. Charleston Southern has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report nationally for Best Online Bachelor's Programs and Best Online Bachelor's Programs for Veterans. Students can learn online or in a traditional classroom setting, all while discovering their pathway to purpose. Learn more at .

Dominic Vicencio

SwellSpace

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.