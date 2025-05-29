403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Wait is Over! 3 Day Super Sale Brings Blockbuster Bargains to Dubai Starting Tomorrow
(MENAFN- House of Comms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 29 May 2025: Calling everyone from first-time shoppers to seasoned deal hunters: the wait is over to unlock massive savings across Dubai! The eagerly awaited 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) kicks off tomorrow, bringing a thrilling weekend of incredible deals of up to 90 per cent off from 30 May to 1 June - just in time for the Eid Al Adha gifting season. With over 500 of the biggest local and international brands at more than 2,500 outlets offering jaw-dropping discounts for three days only, 3DSS delivers unmissable opportunities for everyone to bag Eid gifts for loved ones, splurge on festive essentials, and unlock unbeatable bargains like never before.
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the season’s biggest-ever sales promises the ultimate shopping spree for everyone. With deals running across all major retail categories including fashion, beauty, electronics, homeware, lifestyle, and more, there’s no better time to gift big, save more, and make the most of Dubai’s legendary retail scene. Extraordinary reductions can be found at Watsons, Kiehl's, KIKO Milano, Makeup For Ever, MAC, V Perfumes, Odora, Jawhara Jewellery, The Watch House, Danube Home, United Furniture, Home Centre, Mamas & Papas, Accessorize, Claire's, Mango, Nishat Linen, H&M, Be Fit, Jacky’s Retail, Harman House, Centrepoint, Dune London, Clarks, Opti Fashion, Sunglass Hut, and other leading brands.
Shoppers can unlock even greater value this 3DSS by using their favourite loyalty programmes at participating stores. Platforms like BLUE Rewards, SHARE, Amber, Tickit, AURA, Privilege Plus, and Skywards Everyday invite shoppers to make every dirham count by earning points, unlocking cashback, or accumulating air miles with every purchase.
Plus, a special Spend & Win promotion at Dubai Festival City Mall brings an incredible opportunity to win a whopping AED 20,000 mall gift card when shopping for AED 300 or more. Every AED 300 spent equals 1 entry into the draw, while those shopping at fashion outlets can increase their odds of winning by receiving double entries.
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the season’s biggest-ever sales promises the ultimate shopping spree for everyone. With deals running across all major retail categories including fashion, beauty, electronics, homeware, lifestyle, and more, there’s no better time to gift big, save more, and make the most of Dubai’s legendary retail scene. Extraordinary reductions can be found at Watsons, Kiehl's, KIKO Milano, Makeup For Ever, MAC, V Perfumes, Odora, Jawhara Jewellery, The Watch House, Danube Home, United Furniture, Home Centre, Mamas & Papas, Accessorize, Claire's, Mango, Nishat Linen, H&M, Be Fit, Jacky’s Retail, Harman House, Centrepoint, Dune London, Clarks, Opti Fashion, Sunglass Hut, and other leading brands.
Shoppers can unlock even greater value this 3DSS by using their favourite loyalty programmes at participating stores. Platforms like BLUE Rewards, SHARE, Amber, Tickit, AURA, Privilege Plus, and Skywards Everyday invite shoppers to make every dirham count by earning points, unlocking cashback, or accumulating air miles with every purchase.
Plus, a special Spend & Win promotion at Dubai Festival City Mall brings an incredible opportunity to win a whopping AED 20,000 mall gift card when shopping for AED 300 or more. Every AED 300 spent equals 1 entry into the draw, while those shopping at fashion outlets can increase their odds of winning by receiving double entries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
CommentsNo comment