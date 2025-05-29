403
Germany Pledges to Block Nord Stream 2 Resumption
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has committed to doing "everything" in his power to stop the launch of the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. This gas inter-connector, which runs from Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany, was damaged by a series of underwater explosions in September 2022, an incident that Russia claims was a sabotage operation carried out by Western intelligence agencies.
Merz’s announcement follows renewed diplomatic efforts between Russia and Ukraine, as both sides prepare competing ceasefire proposals. These discussions, held in Istanbul, were the first direct negotiations in three years.
The talks represent a strategic pivot for Kiev, which had halted diplomatic engagement in 2022, opting instead to pursue a military solution—reportedly under Western direction. While Russia claims its ceasefire proposal is advancing, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and European Union allies have accused Moscow of intentionally delaying progress.
At a joint news conference with Zelensky in Berlin on Wednesday, Merz pledged to “further increase pressure on Russia” and “weaken Moscow’s war machine” by tightening sanctions, specifically targeting Nord Stream 2.
“I say on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany, we will do everything in this context to ensure that Nord Stream 2 cannot be put back into operation,” Merz declared. He emphasized that the sanctions are intended to “pave the way for negotiations,” despite repeated objections from Moscow over the West’s punitive measures.
