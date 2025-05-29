Talentlms And Epignosis Suite Remain The Only Lmss Fully GDPR-Compliant

SAN FRANSISCO, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentLMS , along with the entire Epignosis eLearning suite, has renewed its compliance with the EU Cloud Code of Conduct (CoC) for another year, reaffirming its status as the only learning management system (LMS) worldwide to demonstrate full GDPR compliance with an EU-approved certification.

This renewal underscores TalentLMS's and parent company Epignosis's ongoing commitment to the highest standards of customer data protection. For TalentLMS, which supports 12,000 customers and 22 million users around the world, it is essential to have every available safeguard in place to protect their data.

"With the renewal of its adherence, TalentLMS reaffirms its continuous implementation of the EU Cloud Code of Conduct. This highlights how the Code's independent monitoring and clear requirements provide enduring value for cloud service providers in demonstrating operational GDPR compliance and upholding the protection of data subjects' rights," said Gabriela Mercuri, Managing Director of SCOPE Europe.

The EU Cloud CoC, endorsed by the European Data Protection Board and operational across the continent, provides explicit, actionable guidance for cloud service providers to meet all obligations set out in the GDPR.

"Verified compliance, increased transparency, and meeting best-in-class GDPR privacy requirements in TalentLMS has been made easy thanks to the EU Cloud Code of Conduct," said Manos Dramitinos, CTIO at Epignosis, the parent company of TalentLMS. "The CoC has tremendously helped TalentLMS align with the strictest privacy requirements, leaving no blind spots or uncertainty regarding compliance. This is extremely important for TalentLMS and its thousands of customers and millions of end users, as we remain the only e-learning company to have achieved this certification."

The entire Epignosis suite (TalentLMS, TalentCards, and eFront) first achieved full compliance with version 2.2 of the EU Cloud CoC in 2020, setting a new industry benchmark for privacy and data protection in e-learning. In 2021, the EU Cloud CoC became the first-ever transnational code of conduct to receive official approval from European Data Protection Authorities, covering all layers of cloud computing. Pursuant to Article 40.7 of the GDPR, the Code makes it straightforward for cloud service users-including SMEs and public bodies-to verify GDPR compliance, build trust in online services, and raise the standard for data protection across the European cloud market.

About TalentLMS

Trusted by over 70,000 teams worldwide, TalentLMS is designed to simplify training while driving employee engagement and development. With an intuitive interface, AI-powered course builder and robust course library, TalentLMS empowers organizations to build resilient workforces ready for the future.

SOURCE TalentLMS

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED