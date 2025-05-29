Sun Belt Buyers Hold The Most Power This Spring
|
Metro Area*
|
Engaged Home Shoppers
|
Share of Homes Sold
|
Median Days to
|
United States
|
5.5
|
27.0 %
|
17
|
New York, NY
|
7.4
|
45.2 %
|
22
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
7.4
|
45.5 %
|
17
|
Chicago, IL
|
6.9
|
38.6 %
|
8
|
Dallas, TX
|
5.6
|
18.3 %
|
24
|
Houston, TX
|
3.4
|
14.3 %
|
28
|
Washington, DC
|
7.0
|
46.3 %
|
6
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
7.7
|
42.0 %
|
8
|
Miami, FL
|
2.6
|
8.2 %
|
50
|
Atlanta, GA
|
5.7
|
21.9 %
|
28
|
Boston, MA
|
10.3
|
52.9 %
|
7
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
5.1
|
15.7 %
|
29
|
San Francisco, CA
|
8.4
|
63.5 %
|
13
|
Riverside, CA
|
5.1
|
35.9 %
|
23
|
Detroit, MI
|
7.6
|
36.7 %
|
9
|
Seattle, WA
|
7.7
|
43.5 %
|
6
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
7.3
|
41.9 %
|
15
|
San Diego, CA
|
8.0
|
39.8 %
|
15
|
Tampa, FL
|
4.6
|
13.8 %
|
30
|
Denver, CO
|
6.2
|
31.9 %
|
11
|
Baltimore, MD
|
6.0
|
42.4 %
|
7
|
St. Louis, MO
|
6.8
|
38.9 %
|
6
|
Orlando, FL
|
4.7
|
11.6 %
|
33
|
Charlotte, NC
|
6.1
|
24.6 %
|
16
|
San Antonio, TX
|
4.3
|
17.1 %
|
37
|
Portland, OR
|
8.3
|
37.1 %
|
12
|
Sacramento, CA
|
8.3
|
39.9 %
|
12
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
8.2
|
26.7 %
|
9
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
7.8
|
30.6 %
|
5
|
Austin, TX
|
4.9
|
14.3 %
|
35
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
4.6
|
20.9 %
|
24
|
Kansas City, MO
|
7.8
|
37.7 %
|
5
|
Columbus, OH
|
6.3
|
33.3 %
|
6
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
7.3
|
21.8 %
|
9
|
Cleveland, OH
|
7.9
|
36.4 %
|
6
|
San Jose, CA
|
7.9
|
75.5 %
|
10
|
Nashville, TN
|
5.6
|
14.0 %
|
19
|
Virginia Beach, VA
|
6.6
|
34.8 %
|
23
|
Providence, RI
|
10.8
|
51.3 %
|
10
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
5.1
|
12.5 %
|
49
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
6.0
|
50.0 %
|
15
|
Oklahoma City, OK
|
6.0
|
22.5 %
|
20
|
Raleigh, NC
|
8.9
|
25.3 %
|
10
|
Memphis, TN
|
3.9
|
15.8 %
|
22
|
Richmond, VA
|
9.1
|
40.9 %
|
6
|
Louisville, KY
|
6.8
|
29.1 %
|
6
|
New Orleans, LA
|
3.5
|
11.5 %
|
47
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
5.0
|
32.4 %
|
15
|
Hartford, CT
|
11.3
|
61.8 %
|
6
|
Buffalo, NY
|
12.7
|
56.9 %
|
10
|
Birmingham, AL
|
4.7
|
24.8 %
|
17
|
*
|
Table ordered by market size
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people. As the most visited real estate app and website in the United States, Zillow and its affiliates help people find and get the home they want by connecting them with digital solutions, dedicated real estate professionals, and easier buying, selling, financing, and renting experiences.
Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home LoansSM, Zillow Rentals®, Trulia®, Out East®, StreetEasy®, HotPads®, ShowingTime+SM, Spruce®, and Follow Up Boss®.
All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 ( ). © 2025 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.
SOURCE Zillow
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment