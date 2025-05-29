Norwex Strengthens Executive Leadership With Appointment Of Beate Hjeltnes As CEO
"It's an honor to step into the role of CEO and continue growing a company that has been part of my family's story for decades," said Hjeltnes. "Norwex was founded by my father on a deep love for nature, and that passion was instilled in me from a young age. As I begin this next chapter, I'm focused on ensuring every decision we make uplifts our Consultants – the true custodians of our mission – ensuring that we're all moving toward a cleaner, more sustainable world."
Since its founding in 1994, Norwex has remained debt-free and family owned. The company continues to lead the way in sustainable innovation, setting a new standard for clean living through its pioneering "No-No List," which bans over 2,700 harmful ingredients from its products. Additionally, Norwex recently advanced its commitment to environmental responsibility through a partnership with the Environmental Working Group (EWG), bringing the trusted EWG VerifiedTM mark to a growing collection of Norwex products.
"Beate and I have shared a journey that spans decades, and in that time, I've seen her lead with heart, conviction, and a deep sense of purpose," said Debbie Bolton, Co-Founder of Norwex. "She shares her father's vision for a cleaner, more sustainable world which aligns beautifully with everything Norwex stands for, and I couldn't be more excited to see where her leadership takes us next."
About Norwex
Founded in Norway in 1994, Norwex is a home, personal and family care direct selling company committed to reducing harmful chemicals in everyday lives. More than 2,700 substances are banned from the Company's stringent product development process. From sustainable cleaning products featuring all-purpose microfiber cloths to plant-based skin care, Norwex's innovative solutions set the standard for a cleaner, safer, better way of living.
