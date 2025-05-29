Sweetwater Brewing And Zoo Atlanta Celebrate 18 Years Of Collaboration With A Special Edition Beer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Introducing 'Pink Flamboyance Lager' – A Tribute to Zoo Atlanta's Iconic Flamingos

ATLANTA, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater Brewing” or“SweetWater”), the largest craft brewer in the Southeast and a Tilray Brands, Inc. company (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is thrilled to extend their partnership with Zoo Atlanta for an 18th year, making it one of the longest running partnerships in the SweetWater's history. Adding a splash of color to summer with its latest limited-edition brew, Pink Flamboyance Lager, marks a true collaboration between the two iconic Atlanta brands . Inspired by the elegance and playful spirit of the flamingoes at Zoo Atlanta, this crisp and refreshing beer blends smooth floral notes with a fresh, lively finish. And yes-it's actually pink.







Crafted for warm-weather sipping, Pink Flamboyance Lager celebrates the beauty of Atlanta's iconic flock with a brew as distinctive as its namesake. Whether enjoyed at Zoo Atlanta or the SweetWater Taproom, this seasonal exclusive promises a unique drinking experience that pairs perfectly with sunshine and good vibes.

"As a brewery that thrives on creativity and connection with our hometown, we wanted to craft a beer that mirrors the flair and fun of Atlanta's iconic zoo and its flamingoes," said Carrie Shafir, East Coast Senior Brand Director. "The result is Pink Flamboyance Lager, a beer that's as fresh and eye-catching as the birds themselves."

“For 18 years, Zoo Atlanta and SweetWater Brewing have shared a commitment to conservation and community, and we couldn't be more excited to celebrate that partnership with Pink Flamboyance,” said Jennifer Smith, Chief Operating Officer for Zoo Atlanta.“This limited-edition brew is a tribute to the vibrant spirit of our iconic flamingos and the incredible journey we've shared with SweetWater. Cheers to 18 years and to many more ahead!”

Pink Flamboyance is this summer's must-try brew, available only at Zoo Atlanta and the SweetWater Taproom. Enjoy a pint and raise a glass.

