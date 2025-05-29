Black Diamond Therapeutics To Participate In Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Presentation details are as follows:
- 4:20-4:50pm ET on Wednesday, June 4
The Webcast will be available at the start of the presentation on the investor relations section of the Company's website, . A replay of the webcast will also be available and archived for 90 days following the event.
About Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer. The Company's MasterKey therapies are designed to address a broad spectrum of genetically defined tumors, overcome resistance, minimize wild-type mediated toxicities, and be brain penetrant to treat central nervous system disease. The Company is advancing a Phase 2 NSCLC trial of BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant fourth-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) MasterKey inhibitor targeting EGFR-mutant NSCLC and glioblastoma. For more information, please visit .
