Black Diamond Therapeutics To Participate In Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference


2025-05-29 08:16:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 4, 2025 in New York, NY. In addition, the company will host one-on-one meetings with investors on the same day.

Presentation details are as follows:

  • 4:20-4:50pm ET on Wednesday, June 4

The Webcast will be available at the start of the presentation on the investor relations section of the Company's website, . A replay of the webcast will also be available and archived for 90 days following the event.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer. The Company's MasterKey therapies are designed to address a broad spectrum of genetically defined tumors, overcome resistance, minimize wild-type mediated toxicities, and be brain penetrant to treat central nervous system disease. The Company is advancing a Phase 2 NSCLC trial of BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant fourth-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) MasterKey inhibitor targeting EGFR-mutant NSCLC and glioblastoma. For more information, please visit .

