Digital Landia, LLC, In Cooperation With Petvivo Holdings, Inc., Announces Invite-Only MVP Availability Amid Stress-Testing & Debugging Phase

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, FL, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Landia, LLC (“Digital Landia”), owner of Agentic.Pet, an autonomous pet artificial intelligence ecosystem, in cooperation with PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV; OTCPINK: PETVW) and its wholly owned subsidiary PetVivo Animal Health, Inc. (collectively referred to herein as "PetVivo"), today announces the availability of a minimum viable product (MVP) of its revolutionary self-learning, multi-agent pet care platform that was officially launched on May 23, 2025. Now available, pet industry professionals and passionate pet lovers can join an invite-only beta,stress-testing and debugging the system in real-world scenarios via exclusive invite codes.

“We're thrilled to share Agentic pet's MVP with our earliest adopters,” said Karim Quazzani, CEO of Agentic pet.“This invite-only phase allows us to refine our autonomous AI agents in live environments, ensuring a rock-solid experience before our public release.”

What's Available Now?

Invite-Only Access: Sign up with your exclusive invite code to test live AI agents for veterinary diagnostics, behavioral analysis, nutritional advising, and more.

Stress-Test Mode: Engage with the platform under real-world load to help our team identify and fix issues before wide release.

Upcoming Framework Updates: In parallel with the MVP launch, Agentic pet is preparing to roll out several major enhancements:

Pet Identification Add-On: Integrate facial recognition to uniquely identify and track each pet,even in multi-pet households and communal environments.

New AI Agents:

Blood Test AI Agent: Predict and interpret key health markers from lab data.Urine Test AI Agent: Analyze urinalysis results for early detection of metabolic and urinary conditions.Radiologist AI Agent: Automatically review imaging (X-rays, ultrasounds) to flag anomalies and assist veterinary specialists.

Who Should Join?

Pet Industry Professionals (veterinarians, behaviorists, trainers)Pet Lovers & Early Tech Adopters eager to shape the future of pet care

How Do I Participate?

Access to the Agentic Pet platform is by invite only. To get started, visit , create a new account, and log in. Once logged in, click on "Request Invite Code", then email ... with your username to receive your access code. Spaces are limited, early responders receive priority access.

“We're proud to be part of the introduction of an AI-powered platform built for veterinarians and veterinary professionals, as well as for animal owners”, said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc.“Our goal is to support the clinical decision-making of veterinariansn and veterinary professional, as well as streamline administrative tasks, and ultimately help all professionals, as well as animal owners, to focus on what matters most-caring for animals. This technology isn't about replacing the human touch; it's about enhancing it with intelligent tools that understand the unique demands of veterinary medicine and animal care.”

About Agentic pet and Digital Landia

Agentic pet is a next-generation AI framework that autonomously creates, certifies, and evolves specialized“super agents” to deliver real-time, data-driven insights across the full spectrum of pet wellbeing. Owned by Digital Landia, Agentic pet combines multi-modal data (audio, video, lab results, IoT sensors) with swarm intelligence to redefine personalized pet care. Public launch is planned for early Q2 2025.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: PETV; OTCPINK: PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company's lead products SPRYNGTM with OsteoCushionTM technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses, and PrecisePRP, a first-in-class, off-the-shelf, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product designed for use by veterinarians, are currently available for commercial sale.

