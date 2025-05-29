Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Septerna To Present At Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference


2025-05-29 08:16:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Septerna, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEPN), a biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) drug discovery, today announced that Jeffrey Finer, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Septerna, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 3:45 p.m. ET in New York.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available here and in the investors section of the company's website at . The webcast will be archived for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Septerna
Septerna, Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new era of GPCR drug discovery powered by its proprietary Native Complex PlatformTM. Its industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of its deep pipeline of oral small molecule product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. Septerna was launched by preeminent drug discovery company builders and scientific leaders in the biochemistry, structural biology, and pharmacology of GPCRs. For more information, please visit .

Investor Contact:
Renee Leck
THRUST Strategic Communications
...


MENAFN29052025004107003653ID1109611009

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search