Septerna To Present At Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
A live webcast of the presentation will be available here and in the investors section of the company's website at . The webcast will be archived for at least 30 days following the presentation.
About Septerna
Septerna, Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new era of GPCR drug discovery powered by its proprietary Native Complex PlatformTM. Its industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of its deep pipeline of oral small molecule product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. Septerna was launched by preeminent drug discovery company builders and scientific leaders in the biochemistry, structural biology, and pharmacology of GPCRs. For more information, please visit .
Investor Contact:
Renee Leck
THRUST Strategic Communications
...
