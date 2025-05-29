Inside The Best Test Prep: The Company Making Students Into Professional Test-Takers

Eric Gutman, Founder

- Eric GutmanNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Best Test Prep , a premier provider of standardized test preparation, is redefining what it means to“prepare” for high-stakes exams like the SAT, ACT, GRE, and GMAT. With its signature approach, the company specializes in transforming bright, motivated students into professional test-takers-or as the company's founder and head instructor, Eric Gutman, likes to say, turning raw talent into points on standardized tests .“We are not talking about the amateurish 'tips and tricks' your Uncle Louie used to tell you. We imbue our students with an overall professional approach to test-taking, and the difference is the same as that between an amateur baseball player and one in the major leagues-not only do our students' scores skyrocket, but when they solve problems, there's an extra zip in their scratchwork, a noticeable professionalism.”Unlike high school and college exams, standardized tests reward speed, wit, cleverness, the ability to think outside-the-box, and clean execution. The Best Test Prep's students aren't lacking motivation or intelligence-they simply need professional methods designed to win the game of standardized tests, which is exactly what the company equips them with.“In all the years I've been doing this, I have never once wished a student 'good luck' because luck has nothing to do with it,” Gutman explains.“Acing a standardized test is the natural byproduct of a mastery of the material and razor-sharp test-taking mechanics. If you have those two ingredients, you'll get a very high score every time.”The company's instructors are hand-selected, full-time test prep veterans with proven track records of success, not the part-timers or recent grads who themselves just tested, and that larger companies are forced to hire to meet their staffing needs.“We hire very selectively,” Gutman continues.“The ability to score highly on a standardized test differs greatly from the ability to teach someone else to score highly. To join our faculty, you must have both-yes, we need to see your test scores, but we also need to see proof of your success and outstanding client feedback at another test prep company. We do not hire rookies.”Professional Methods, Proven ResultsThe professional test-taking methods taught by The Best Test Prep have been refined over the years and proven to be effective. Before starting the boutique, Gutman was trained by the world's largest test prep company and rose to become its highest-ranked SAT / GRE instructor-by student feedback-in the nation's biggest market, New York. He noticed that the company's test-taking methods were effective to an extent, but somewhat impractical and unlikely to be followed by many students on Test Day. By teaching some of the largest classes in the country and interacting with countless students, he was able to determine what worked and what didn't, and refine already effective methods to become shorter and more practical for test-takers.The results speak for themselves: score increases of 300 points, early decision admission, full-tuition scholarships worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, and the list goes on. The founder notes that“There are three levels of learning. The lowest is to just watch someone else solve problems. A much higher level is being able to do it yourself, and the highest level of learning is the ability to teach it to someone else. That's where we want our students by Test Day.”Common Challenges Become Non-IssuesWhen The Best Test Prep's professional methods for every question type are followed, brain power is conserved and mental fatigue prevented, focus is maintained,“careless errors” become very difficult to commit, and neither stress nor anxiety is an issue because there's no opportunity for them to present themselves. The company has seen learning challenges of every kind-ADHD is particularly prevalent nowadays-and had success with all of them.The Goal: Admission with a Scholarship“People think this is a sales line,” Gutman chuckles.“Nope. The goal is always admission to the college or graduate program of choice with a scholarship or fellowship. We latch onto students' raw talents and pull 100% out of them. All we care about is helping people reach their full potential, and we do it all day, every day.”The walls of his office are covered with framed thank-you letters from clients, who are clearly the priority at The Best Test Prep. Every success story is a trophy.

