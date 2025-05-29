Wintergreen & Lights For Christmas Join Forces To Elevate Holiday Lighting Industry.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Lights for Christmas will operate as Wintergreen's official training division.

- Dustin Lambert, President Wintergreen CorporationALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wintergreen Corporation , a leading manufacturer and distributor of commercial-grade holiday lighting products today announced the acquisition of Lights for Christmas assets, welcoming the established training provider into the Wintergreen family. This strategic acquisition strengthens Wintergreen's position in the holiday lighting industry while expanding its professional education offerings for lighting installers nationwide."We're pleased to welcome Mike Marlow and the Lights for Christmas training program into the Wintergreen family," said Dustin Lambert, President of Wintergreen Corporation. "Mike has built an exceptional reputation for inspiring, training and developing installation professionals across the country. By combining our industry-leading product line with his training expertise, we're creating a more comprehensive resource for lighting professionals to build and grow their businesses."Under the acquisition, Lights for Christmas will operate as Wintergreen's official training division, delivering expert-led regional in-person training, webinars, courses, and educational resources designed to help businesses build and scale successful installation operations. This expansion aligns with Wintergreen's commitment to supporting the entire ecosystem of the holiday lighting industry.Mike Marlow, who joins Wintergreen Corporation as Senior Director of Sales following the acquisition, highlighted the enhanced capabilities: "By integrating with Wintergreen's robust supply chain and national distribution network, we can now offer lighting professionals unprecedented access to inventory, faster fulfillment, and comprehensive sales support. The Lights for Christmas training platform will evolve to provide installers with advanced business development tools, helping them optimize project pricing and capture higher-quality leads."The acquisition enables Wintergreen to provide comprehensive support for lighting professionals at every stage of business development-from startups to established operations-keeping them updated on innovative products, services, and techniques that drive business growth and profitability.About Wintergreen CorporationFor 25 years, Wintergreen Corporation has been the industry leader in wholesale Christmas lights , serving both commercial and residential markets with innovation, commercial-grade products, deep inventory positions, same-day shipping, and expert account management. As one of the largest Christmas light manufacturers and distributors in the United States with a nationwide presence, Wintergreen's commitment to excellence is based on building lasting relationships grounded in trust and exceptional customer service. Create a Wintergreen account at WintergreenCorp/wholesale-application .Additional Resources:Follow Wintergreen on social media for information on new product launches, upcoming regional in-person training, webinars, and more.

