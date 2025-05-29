MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Several gift card companies including Stormfill also a saw a significant rise in the number of people ordering gift cards during the holiday season.

TALLINN, ESTONIA, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 2024 saw a 4% increase in retail sales when compared to 2023. At the same time, gift card sales also saw a steep rise. As per one consumer research, 56% of surveyed consumers reported that they bought a gift card this holiday season, which is an 8% increase over 2023.Additionally, the average value of gift cards received also increased, with it reaching $209 on average, a significant increase from $161, recorded the previous year.The Holiday ImpactSeveral gift card companies including Stormfill also a saw a significant rise in the number of people ordering gift cards during the holiday season. In 2024, the holiday shopping season was shorter than the previous year, and that led shoppers to look for quick solutions during the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.Gift Cards have cemented their position as the go-to holiday gifting option, especially among digital-native and time-sensitive shoppers, said one of the senior executives at Stormfill.“The convenience, versatility, and instant delivery options of digital gift cards have made them more relevant than ever.”These trends point to broader changes in the holiday shopping habits, influenced, by the ease of digital access and evolving expectations, around personalization and immediacy. Gift cards have emerged as a reliable gifting solution for professional and personal needs.The UI FactorOne of the major reasons for gift card providers to capture a chunk of the market is because of overall ease of their platform and the trust they have generated among the audience.Companies like Stormfill has years of experience in the field, combined with an array of gift card options, that are only expanding from here, they are the perfect platform for all types of gift card purchases.As the landscape of holiday shopping continues to evolve, businesses are encouraged to adapt their strategies by investing in branded gift card programs and seamless digital delivery options.About StormfillStormfill is a platform for fast and secure voucher options. Their team has forward-thinking professionals dedicated to making digital transactions smoother, be it for recharging phone, gifting credit, or staying connected globally.

Lucas Callahan, Chief Marketing Officer

Stormfill

+372 56117161

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.