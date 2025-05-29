403
Russia Sets Date for Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has proposed a fresh session of peace talks with Ukraine to be held on Monday, June 2, in Istanbul.
Based on reports, Ukrainian officials are currently considering the proposal.
This development marks a continuation of diplomatic efforts, with both parties having last convened in the same Turkish city on May 16, marking the first direct dialogue between them since 2022.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, Lavrov revealed that the Russian side has crafted a detailed memorandum outlining its expectations and framework for achieving a permanent end to the hostilities.
The document is intended to serve as the basis for further discussions aimed at a sustainable settlement.
“Our delegation headed by [Russia’s top negotiator Vladimir] Medinsky is ready to present this memorandum to the Ukrainian delegation and provide necessary clarifications during a second round of resumed direct negotiations in Istanbul next Monday, June 2,” the minister detailed.
Lavrov voiced optimism that “all those who are sincerely interested in the success of the peace process, and not merely paying lip service to it, will support the new round of Istanbul direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations.”
His remarks highlighted a call for genuine commitment from the international community to support the progress of diplomatic engagement.
The minister also extended appreciation to Türkiye, the United States, and Saudi Arabia for their roles in promoting dialogue between Moscow and Kiev.
He pointed out that a significant outcome of the earlier discussions was the largest exchange of captives to date, with both nations releasing 1,000 detainees each.
