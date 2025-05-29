403
Mayor declares additional Ukrainian drones demolished outside Moscow
(MENAFN) At least 14 Ukrainian drones were intercepted by Russian air defenses near Moscow on Thursday morning, according to the city's mayor, Sergey Sobyanin. In a statement posted on Telegram, Sobyanin noted that specialists are currently examining the crash sites where drone fragments landed.
Throughout the day, multiple drone groups—each consisting of two to four UAVs—attempted to penetrate the region’s defenses, the mayor said.
In response to the threat, Moscow’s Vnukovo and Zhukovsky airports temporarily suspended incoming and outgoing flights as defense systems were activated around the capital.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that a total of 105 Ukrainian drones were shot down across Russian territory overnight, including 35 over the Moscow Region.
Sobyanin also referenced Wednesday’s earlier attack, during which at least 40 drones were destroyed in a daytime multi-wave assault on the capital. No injuries or deaths were reported.
One notable incident involved drone debris landing on the grounds of a kindergarten in the Domodedovo district, prompting the evacuation of nearly 100 children and staff for safety.
This marks another in a series of major drone incursions, similar to the large-scale UAV raid in early May that coincided with preparations for commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
