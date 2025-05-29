Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Paraguay's Guaraní Crumbles In 0-5 Copa Sudamericana Rout


2025-05-29 08:12:04
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On May 28, 2025, Paraguay's Club Guaraní suffered a 0-5 thrashing by Uruguay's Boston River at Asunción's Defensores del Chaco stadium during the Copa Sudamericana's final group stage match.

CONMEBOL's official report confirms the shocking scoreline. Despite the loss, Guaraní secured second place in Group A with eight points, advancing to the playoff round.

Boston River's Facundo Rodríguez opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a fierce angled shot, assisted by Juan Manuel Gutiérrez. Gutiérrez added a second goal in the 41st minute, exploiting Guaraní's shaky defense.

Guillermo López struck in first-half stoppage time, making it 0-3 via a counterattack. Early in the second half, Baltasar Barcia dodged goalkeeper Martín Rodríguez to score in the 49th minute. López sealed the 0-5 rout in the 65th minute.

Guaraní's collapse stunned the 5,000 spectators. Coach Francisco Arce's possession-based strategy failed against Boston River's swift counterattacks, led by coach Jádson Viera.


Copa Sudamericana 2025
Despite the victory, Boston River finished third with seven points, missing the playoffs due to a worse goal difference than Bolivia 's Nacional Potosí. Argentina's Independiente topped Group A with 12 points.

This defeat, Guaraní's worst in 35 Copa Sudamericana matches, threatens sponsorship deals and fan loyalty. The club, a Paraguayan football powerhouse since 1903, relies on continental success to boost revenue.

Advancing to the playoffs offers a chance to recover, but defensive frailties demand urgent fixes. Boston River, a smaller Uruguayan club, showcased their potential, yet their elimination highlights the tournament's brutal competitiveness.

The match, officiated by Ecuadorian Bryan Loaiza Salazar, exposed Guaraní's vulnerabilities. As they prepare for the playoffs, the team faces pressure to restore confidence.

For businesses tied to Guaraní, this loss signals risk but also opportunity if the team rebounds. The Copa Sudamericana's unpredictability keeps South American football a high-stakes market.

