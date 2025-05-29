Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brazil Bets $1.76 Billion On Northeast's Economic Rise, The Country's Poorest Region


2025-05-29 08:12:04
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced a $1.76 billion investment in Brazil's Northeast on May 28, 2025, in Pernambuco. The Chamada Nordeste initiative allocates 10 billion reais to infrastructure, public services, and industries.

This move targets the country's poorest region, aiming to spark economic growth.
The program offers credits to businesses for projects in renewable energy, bioeconomy, green hydrogen, green data centers, and agricultural machinery.

Federal institutions, including BNDES , Banco do Nordeste, Banco do Brasil, and Caixa Econômica Federal, provide funding. FINEP, Sudene, and Northeast governors support the effort, ensuring coordinated development.

Brazil's Northeast, home to 55 million people, struggles with poverty rates above 40% in some areas. Its GDP per capita lags behind the wealthier Southeast. Historically underfunded, the region holds promise with 80% of Brazil 's wind energy production.

The investment seeks to create jobs and narrow regional gaps. Businesses gain access to low-cost loans and tax breaks, encouraging projects like dry ports leveraging the Transnordestina railway.



These projects could transform rural towns into economic hubs. The focus on sustainability aligns with global demand for clean energy, boosting export potential for green hydrogen.

The initiative, accepting proposals from June to November 2025, prioritizes innovation. It builds on Lula's earlier policies, like Bolsa Família, which reduced poverty. Yet, challenges like transparency and timely execution remain critical for success.

This investment signals Brazil's commitment to the Northeast as a business frontier. It offers opportunities for investors eyeing a growing market. The region's transformation could reshape Brazil's economy, fostering balanced growth and new trade prospects.

