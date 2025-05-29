403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mexico's Economy Faces Near-Zero Growth In 2025 As U.S. Tariffs Loom
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Banco de México's May 2025 Quarterly Report projects a mere 0.1% economic growth for Mexico in 2025, down from 0.6%. U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum, and vehicles drive this sharp cut.
These measures threaten Mexico's export-heavy economy, which sends 80% of its goods to the U.S. The report forecasts a GDP range of -0.5% to 0.7%, signaling uncertainty.
For 2026, growth drops to 0.9% from 1.8%. U.S. trade policies under President Trump, including 25% tariffs on cars, disrupt supply chains. Mexico's auto industry, a key exporter, faces higher costs outside the USMCA framework.
Mexico's economy grew 1.4% in 2024, slowing from 3.3% in 2023. Declining investment and consumption weaken domestic resilience. Banxico expects U.S. economic slowdown, with GDP growth at 1.8% in 2025, to curb demand for Mexican goods, hitting manufacturing hardest.
Inflation poses another challenge. Banxico predicts 3.3% headline inflation and 3.4% core inflation by late 2025. To counter this, the bank cut interest rates to 8.5% in May. Economists anticipate further cuts to 7.5% by year-end, aiming to boost spending.
The government projects 1.5% to 2.3% growth, clashing with Banxico's caution. This gap raises doubts about fiscal plans. Mexico's reliance on U.S. trade exposes its vulnerability, as tariffs could cost jobs in export sectors.
From a trade-focused view, Mexico must diversify markets and bolster local industries. Strengthening ties with Latin America or Asia could reduce U.S. dependence. Businesses face risks but also chances to pivot toward self-sufficiency.
This matters because Mexico's slowdown affects North American trade. U.S. consumers may see higher prices for cars and goods. Investors and firms must navigate uncertainty, while Mexico's stability influences regional markets.
These measures threaten Mexico's export-heavy economy, which sends 80% of its goods to the U.S. The report forecasts a GDP range of -0.5% to 0.7%, signaling uncertainty.
For 2026, growth drops to 0.9% from 1.8%. U.S. trade policies under President Trump, including 25% tariffs on cars, disrupt supply chains. Mexico's auto industry, a key exporter, faces higher costs outside the USMCA framework.
Mexico's economy grew 1.4% in 2024, slowing from 3.3% in 2023. Declining investment and consumption weaken domestic resilience. Banxico expects U.S. economic slowdown, with GDP growth at 1.8% in 2025, to curb demand for Mexican goods, hitting manufacturing hardest.
Inflation poses another challenge. Banxico predicts 3.3% headline inflation and 3.4% core inflation by late 2025. To counter this, the bank cut interest rates to 8.5% in May. Economists anticipate further cuts to 7.5% by year-end, aiming to boost spending.
The government projects 1.5% to 2.3% growth, clashing with Banxico's caution. This gap raises doubts about fiscal plans. Mexico's reliance on U.S. trade exposes its vulnerability, as tariffs could cost jobs in export sectors.
From a trade-focused view, Mexico must diversify markets and bolster local industries. Strengthening ties with Latin America or Asia could reduce U.S. dependence. Businesses face risks but also chances to pivot toward self-sufficiency.
This matters because Mexico's slowdown affects North American trade. U.S. consumers may see higher prices for cars and goods. Investors and firms must navigate uncertainty, while Mexico's stability influences regional markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment