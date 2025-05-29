Virat Kohli Is Dating This Bollywood Actress: RCB Fan's 'Confirmed' News Goes Viral Ahead Of IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ahead of PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 match in IPL 2025, a Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan's post has gone viral. The post on Twitter (now X) has been viewed by nearly 3.5 lakh times.

“CONFIRMED - Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma are dating,” says the post while sharing pics of the two exchanging flying kisses.

The photos are screenshots from the LSG vs RCB match on May 27. Bengaluru snatched an extraordinary victory after a historic chase of 228.

Virat Kohli, during his moments of celebration, threw a flying kiss to Anushka, who was in the stands to watch the game. In reply, the Bollywood actress threw a flying kiss back.

The“dating” post comes from an X handle belonging to“RCBIANS OFFICIAL”. The post has attracted hilarious responses from fans because Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in 2017. They now have two children, Vamika and Akaay.

“You are 12 years late,” wrote one fan as their dating rumours had started back then.

“Yes, I became suspicious the day they got married,” wrote another.

Another quipped,“Damn I knew something was cooking between them.”

“Maine to pehle hi kaha tha in dono ka kuchh chal raha hai (I said it before...there's something going on between the two),” posted another.

“Only rumours bro not confirmed,” wrote one fan.

One fan reacted,“Hope they both get married soon and have two babies.”

A verified Rajasthan Royals fan account commented,“Mujhe to pahle hi pata tha Kohli ki gandi nazar hai Anushka par (I already knew that Kohli had a dirty eye on Anushka).”

“They are just good friends, stop spreading tumours for some views and likes,” declared one fan.

“Then who is Avneet Kaur?” asked one user in apparent sarcasm.

Here's the context.

The Avneet Kaur connection

On April 30, 2025, Virat Kohli briefly liked and unliked a fan post of Avneet Kaur on Instagram. The photo showed the Bollywood actress in a green crop top and skirt.

This small action quickly went viral, sparking memes and jokes online. Kohli later said it was an“algorithm glitch” and not intentional.

Despite his clarification, many fans made fun of the situation and questioned his explanation. Some even joked that his kids liked the post.

The interest in“Virat Kohli” on Google India was massive during May 27-28:

