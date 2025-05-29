Virat Kohli Is Dating This Bollywood Actress: RCB Fan's 'Confirmed' News Goes Viral Ahead Of IPL 2025 Qualifier 1
“CONFIRMED - Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma are dating,” says the post while sharing pics of the two exchanging flying kisses.Also Read | PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Punjab, Bengaluru eye final spot
The photos are screenshots from the LSG vs RCB match on May 27. Bengaluru snatched an extraordinary victory after a historic chase of 228.
Virat Kohli, during his moments of celebration, threw a flying kiss to Anushka, who was in the stands to watch the game. In reply, the Bollywood actress threw a flying kiss back.
The“dating” post comes from an X handle belonging to“RCBIANS OFFICIAL”. The post has attracted hilarious responses from fans because Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in 2017. They now have two children, Vamika and Akaay.
“You are 12 years late,” wrote one fan as their dating rumours had started back then.Also Read | Virat, Anushka Sharma seeks blessing in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, Hanuman Garhi
“Yes, I became suspicious the day they got married,” wrote another.
Another quipped,“Damn I knew something was cooking between them.”
“Maine to pehle hi kaha tha in dono ka kuchh chal raha hai (I said it before...there's something going on between the two),” posted another.
“Only rumours bro not confirmed,” wrote one fan.
One fan reacted,“Hope they both get married soon and have two babies.”
A verified Rajasthan Royals fan account commented,“Mujhe to pahle hi pata tha Kohli ki gandi nazar hai Anushka par (I already knew that Kohli had a dirty eye on Anushka).”
“They are just good friends, stop spreading tumours for some views and likes,” declared one fan.
“Then who is Avneet Kaur?” asked one user in apparent sarcasm.
Here's the context.The Avneet Kaur connection
On April 30, 2025, Virat Kohli briefly liked and unliked a fan post of Avneet Kaur on Instagram. The photo showed the Bollywood actress in a green crop top and skirt.Also Read | Oops! Virat Kohli's 'mistaken' like on Avneet's pic sparks 'Akayy badmoshi' buzz
This small action quickly went viral, sparking memes and jokes online. Kohli later said it was an“algorithm glitch” and not intentional.
Despite his clarification, many fans made fun of the situation and questioned his explanation. Some even joked that his kids liked the post.
The interest in“Virat Kohli” on Google India was massive during May 27-28:
The interest in“Virat Kohli” on Google India was massive during May 27-28
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment