The Wait Is Over! 3 Day Super Sale Brings Blockbuster Bargains To Dubai Starting Tomorrow

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Calling everyone from first-time shoppers to seasoned deal hunters: the wait is over to unlock massive savings across Dubai! The eagerly awaitedkicks off tomorrow, bringing a thrilling weekend of incredible deals offrom- just in time for the Eid Al Adha gifting season. With overat more thanoffering jaw-dropping discounts for three days only, 3DSS delivers unmissable opportunities for everyone to bag Eid gifts for loved ones, splurge on festive essentials, and unlock unbeatable bargains like never before.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the season's biggest-ever sales promises the ultimate shopping spree for everyone. With deals running across all major retail categories including fashion , beauty , electronics , homeware , lifestyle , and more , there's no better time to gift big, save more, and make the most of Dubai's legendary retail scene. Extraordinary reductions can be found at Watsons, Kiehl's, KIKO Milano, Makeup For Ever, MAC, V Perfumes, Odora, Jawhara Jewellery, The Watch House, Danube Home, United Furniture, Home Centre, Mamas & Papas, Accessorize, Claire's, Mango, Nishat Linen, H&M, Be Fit, Jacky's Retail, Harman House, Centrepoint, Dune London, Clarks, Opti Fashion, Sunglass Hut , and other leading brands.

Shoppers can unlock even greater value this 3DSS by using their favourite loyalty programmes at participating stores. Platforms like BLUE Rewards , SHARE , Amber , Tickit , AURA , Privilege Plus , and Skywards Everyday invite shoppers to make every dirham count by earning points, unlocking cashback, or accumulating air miles with every purchase.

Plus, a special Spend & Win promotion at Dubai Festival City Mall brings an incredible opportunity to win a whopping AED 20,000 mall gift card when shopping for AED 300 or more. Every AED 300 spent equals 1 entry into the draw, while those shopping at fashion outlets can increase their odds of winning by receiving double entries.

With just one day to go for 3DSS, now is the time to plan, prioritise, and prepare to shop.