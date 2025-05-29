Russian Attack On Beryslav In Kherson Region Claims Two Lives
The Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Due to a Russian attack, two residents of Beryslav were killed. As a result of explosives being dropped from a drone, two men aged 33 and 46 sustained fatal injuries," he wrote.
Additionally, according to the Kherson Regional Administration on Telegra , a resident of Bilozerka sought medical help after being injured in a drone attack the previous day.
"The invaders dropped an explosive device on a vehicle with a 57-year-old man inside. He sustained blast injuries, a concussion, and a traumatic brain injury. Medical staff provided the necessary aid and prescribed outpatient treatment," the statement said.
A resident of Kherson was also taken to hospital in moderate condition after being injured in another drone attack on May 26. The 38-year-old man was diagnosed with blast and cranial injuries, as well as a concussion. He is receiving appropriate medical care.Read also: In Kherson , Russians drop explosives on utility vehicles, six injured
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces had also shelled the town of Beryslav with artillery, killing a man and a woman who were in their yard at the time.
