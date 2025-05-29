Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Attack On Beryslav In Kherson Region Claims Two Lives

Russian Attack On Beryslav In Kherson Region Claims Two Lives


2025-05-29 08:09:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops dropped an explosive device from a drone in Beryslav, Kherson region, killing two men.

The Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Due to a Russian attack, two residents of Beryslav were killed. As a result of explosives being dropped from a drone, two men aged 33 and 46 sustained fatal injuries," he wrote.

Additionally, according to the Kherson Regional Administration on Telegra , a resident of Bilozerka sought medical help after being injured in a drone attack the previous day.

"The invaders dropped an explosive device on a vehicle with a 57-year-old man inside. He sustained blast injuries, a concussion, and a traumatic brain injury. Medical staff provided the necessary aid and prescribed outpatient treatment," the statement said.

A resident of Kherson was also taken to hospital in moderate condition after being injured in another drone attack on May 26. The 38-year-old man was diagnosed with blast and cranial injuries, as well as a concussion. He is receiving appropriate medical care.

Read also: In Kherson , Russians drop explosives on utility vehicles, six injured

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces had also shelled the town of Beryslav with artillery, killing a man and a woman who were in their yard at the time.

MENAFN29052025000193011044ID1109610931

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search