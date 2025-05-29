No Imminent Threat To Kharkiv As Russia Rotating Troops, Say Officials

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The enemy is currently actively rotating and replacing personnel, pulling up and amassing reserves in the border areas adjacent to Kharkiv region. However, this is not happening on a scale that poses a threat of breaching Ukrainian defenses.

This was reported by Pavlo Shamshyn, Spokesperson for the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group of Troops (OTSG), during a television broadcast, according to Ukrinform.

"I can confirm that the information about a fifty-thousand-strong force allegedly gathered by the enemy near Kharkiv region for an offensive does not correspond to reality," he stated.

Shamshyn appealed to Ukrainian and foreign media to verify such sensitive information with the communication services of Ukraine's defense forces.

"We are observing that the Russians are currently conducting very active rotations and replacements of personnel involved in frontline assault operations. We also note that the enemy is pulling up and amassing reserves in the border areas near Kharkiv region, but not in numbers sufficient to pose a threat to Kharkiv region, the city of Kharkiv, or to break through our defense lines," the Spokesperson emphasized.

As previously reported, foreign media claimed that Russian forces were preparing for a new large-scale offensive on Kharkiv. Allegedly, Russia had redeployed 50,000 troops from Kursk region to the Ukrainian border for this purpose.

Later, the Kharkiv OTSG refuted this information.