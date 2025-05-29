Ukraine Joins DSEI Japan Exhibition In Tokyo For The First Time

MENAFN - UkrinForm) For the first time, a delegation from Ukraine's Ministry of Defense and representatives from six Ukrainian defense industry enterprises participated in the DSEI Japan 2025, an international arms and defense equipment exhibition in Tokyo.

The Ukrainian delegation, led by Deputy Defense Minister Valeriy Churkin, visited Tokyo at the invitation of Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, Ukrinform reports, referring to the ministry's press service .

DSEI Japan is recognized as one of the world's leading platforms for showcasing defense capabilities, technological innovations, and fostering strategic dialogue among partner nations.

This year's exhibition featured over 250 companies from 35 countries, along with defense ministry delegations from 40 nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Australia, Canada, and Poland.

For the first time, Ukraine was officially represented at DSEI Japan by a delegation from the Ministry of Defense and six defense industry companies.

During the exhibition, the Ukrainian delegation held a series of bilateral meetings with representatives from defense agencies, government institutions, and leading arms manufacturers. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation, advancing technological exchange, and enhancing mutual defense capabilities.

Additionally, representatives of the Ministry of Defense visited Japan's Self-Defense Forces Central Hospital, where wounded Ukrainian defenders are receiving treatment. During the visit, Ukrainian soldiers were honored with departmental awards from the Ministry of Defense.

The delegation reviewed treatment and rehabilitation facilities, interacted with hospital staff, and discussed the expansion of Ukrainian-Japanese cooperation in military medicine with medical institution leaders. They also met with the chief of the Japan Self-Defense Forces Central Hospital.

“At a time when the world looks to our country as a shield of freedom, our mission is to strengthen strategic alliances, advance technological superiority, and ensure the victorious return of every Ukrainian soldier,” Churkin emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba urged Russia to take steps toward a full ceasefire and work toward a just and lasting peace.

Photo credit: MoD